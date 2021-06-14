FACT SHEET: US and G7 + partners to deliver more than 2 billion vaccines globally





The United States and our G7 partners are mobilizing to defeat COVID-19 through historic funding, donations and capacity building, demonstrating how democracies can provide for our people and the world.

This week in Cornwall, the United States and G7 + leaders announced more than a billion safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines to accelerate global coverage. The announcement means that since 2020, the G7 + has pledged to fund and deliver around 2.3 billion vaccines to the world. The United States provides nearly half of that support and is the world’s largest donor of COVID-19 vaccines. This total of $ 2.3 billion includes support for expanding local production capacity around the world to add more than one billion doses to the global vaccine supply by the end of 2022.

Earlier funding and sharing: G7 + countries have already committed to funding and sharing over a billion doses.

Since the creation of COVAX, the G7 + countries have already committed more than a billion doses via COVAX to date in direct funding and in doses. This includes more than 330 million US dose equivalents in COVAX funding and at least 80 million US vaccines donated to the world from oversupply.

Investments in local vaccine production: G7 + investments in local vaccine production capacity will support at least 1 billion doses of vaccine by the end of 2022.

Through partnerships like the Quad Vaccine Partnership of the United States, India, Japan and Australia, the G7 + has pledged to increase local production of at least 1 billion doses of COVID- vaccines. 19 safe and effective in 2021 and 2022. United States International Development The Finance Corporation (DFC) is leading this effort and also works with peer development finance institutions, including the International Finance Corporation, Proparco and DEG, to support the manufacture of vaccines in Africa for Africa.

This week: the G7 + has agreed to provide more than a billion additional doses from the summer of 2021.

This week in Cornwall, G7 + leaders agreed to deliver at least 1 billion doses of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines to accelerate global immunization coverage, especially for the poorest countries. The United States has announced its commitment to purchase and contribute to Gavi or to support COVAX’s 500 million doses of Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, with delivery beginning in August 2021, as its share of about half of the l global commitment of the G7 +. The United States will allocate these doses to 92 low and lower middle income countries around the world. This is the largest vaccine purchase and donation in the world by a single country.

The United States calls on countries to donate extra doses of safe and effective vaccines, strengthen vaccine preparedness, and work with private sector partners to immunize the world. In addition to supporting the G7 + commitment on vaccines, the United States will continue to share doses from our national supply as they become available.

# # #

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos