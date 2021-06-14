Thirty years ago, Payne Stewart won her second major in the US Open playoffs





The instinctive reaction was that fortune had once again offered Stewart a major title, just as some thought two years earlier at the PGA Championship. The debate, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune wrote in its recap the next day, will be whether Stewart won or Simpson lost, and both sides will be right.

Even Simpson admitted the tournament was his to lose. It’s disappointing to lose the US Open two days in a row, he said. I accept the loss. People will say I choked. People will say the C word. I gave it away.

But someone had to be there to take it. For the second time in three years, Stewart has placed himself in this position.

It was a good show, said Stewart. It wasn’t always great golf, but the course was very difficult. It tested your patience, your courage. A lot of people will say that I supported the PGA victory. A lot of people will say that I supported this one. But I don’t feel like I supported this one. I played my ass.

I’m on the receiving side again. I feel sorry for him, just like I feel sorry for Mike Reid. But there had to be a champion, and I’m glad it was me.

And this is the key to remember. Fate had finally turned to Stewart, who had suffered unusually difficult near misses earlier in his career, at a time when people were questioning his ability to shut down.

Just six years earlier at AT&T Byron Nelson, Stewart had a three-stroke lead before the final hole, but ended up losing in the playoffs. The video of Stewart and his wife Tracey returning to their hotel room after the loss was heartbreaking.

But now he was eliminating those demons. The PGA victory in 1989. Then redemption the following season in Dallas by winning the AT&T Byron Nelson 1990. And now his second major victory, this time dressed in red, white and blue in his national open.

It was the eighth PGA TOUR victory of his career, and it may have been his hardest, considering that three months earlier he couldn’t even swing a club. He had injured his neck and was forced to wear a corset 24 hours a day for almost six weeks.

Stewart himself was not worried that the injury would threaten his career. His wife was not so convinced. We were really worried that he would never play golf again, Tracey Stewart told reporters in Minnesota.

In addition to the serious back problems that plagued him most of his career, Stewart had to choose between surgery to repair a herniated disc or a long layoff with long hours of rehabilitation. He opted for the latter and was back in time to win at Hazeltine.

The return to the game at a high level showed his physical tenacity. Winning, however, showed his mental toughness. At Hazeltine, these two grainy elements are not necessarily a word associated with the dapper Stewart dressed in his plus-fours and his driver’s hat have converged.

Stewart would no longer be the golfer who couldn’t do the job. No one would ever question his moxia, his will to win again.

Perhaps without his success at Hazeltine, Stewart didn’t mature into the kind of golfer who won a third major in his forties. Knowing he had already done the job once at the US Open gave Stewart the kind of confidence to fend off the big names at Pinehurst.

Stewart was asked this Sunday in 1999 about his legacy with three major wins. Where that puts me in the world of golf is what I believe in myself, he replied. I’m a pretty good and pretty accomplished player, and no one can ever take that away from me no matter what is written about me. So I think I have accomplished a lot in my golfing career.

And while this Intermediate Major may not be the most memorable of the three, the people of Hazeltine have not forgotten his exploits.

Three years after his death, a 25-foot stone bridge allowing golfers to cross a creek from 16th tee to the fairway was dedicated to Stewart. The ceremony took place at dawn on Monday of the 2002 PGA Championship, with a lone bagpiper playing Amazing Grace for the early-rising crowd.

It reminded Stewart’s friend and proud Minnesotan Tom Lehman of the bagpipes played three years earlier at a memorial held shortly after Stewart’s death.

I know I can’t hear bagpipes anymore without thinking about Payne Stewart, Lehman said that day. It makes me very emotional. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, his wit, his style. He was a great champion and a great friend.

Ultimately, when it comes to Payne Stewart’s legacy, it’s the attributes that count, the things we should be focusing on and not an artificial ranking of how his three majors stack up against each other. In the end, they all mattered, each in their own way.

