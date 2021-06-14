UKs Johnson Announces Delays Ending COVID Restrictions





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce on Monday that COVID-19 restrictions will be delayed as infections of the delta strain of the coronavirus rise sharply.

Following a roadmap outlined by Johnson in February, the government signaled that all social restrictions imposed to control the spread of the disease would be lifted before June 21, when pubs, clubs and other entertainment venues could fully reopen.

However, in recent weeks, the number of new cases due to the delta strain first discovered in India has risen rapidly again. Health officials are 60 percent more contagious than the previous dominant strain, and scientists warn that it could cause it. Third wave of infection.

Johnson did not turn down proposals from the UK media that the shutdown would be delayed by up to a month, stating that there were serious concerns about the recent rise in infections and hospitalizations.

“We’re still looking at the data, no final decision has been made, and the right time to fill everyone in on what we’re going to do is tomorrow, June 21,” Johnson told reporters at the conclusion. At the 7th Group Leaders Summit

“Then we’ll be putting out a full package of information for everyone to see together.”

On Sunday, the UK recorded 7,490 new cases of COVID-19 and 8 deaths, with the number of new infections rising nearly 50% between 7 and 13 June compared to the previous week. Between June 2 and 8, hospitalizations increased by 15% compared to the previous 7 days.

The government stressed that deregulation is irreversible and will always act with caution.

Despite the fact that the UK has one of the world’s fastest vaccines against COVID-19, the hesitation is that more than 41 million people have been vaccinated for the first time. Almost 30 million people, about 56% of the adult population.

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said an important issue is data on the link between virus transmission and hospitalization.

“We know we’ve made great strides in weakening the link between epidemics and hospitalizations and, of course, those with more serious illnesses,” he told BBC TV on Sunday. “The question is whether we cut it and broke it.”

Hospitality bosses say more government support is needed to keep businesses running if lockdown restrictions are in place.

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

