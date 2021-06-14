Tokyo’s top spots set to be decided at Olympic swimming trials in US





A preview of the opening night of the US Olympic Swimming Trials in Omaha, live on NBC, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app at 8 p.m. ET…

Four years ago, Chase Kalisz was the best swimmer in the world. After a hard-to-swallow Olympic silver medal in the 400m Individual Medley in Rio, he swept the Individual Medley at the 2017 World Championships, crowning a childhood rise with Michael Phelpsat North Baltimore Aquatic Club.

Kalisz, spurred on by Phelps’ motivating words after that loss in Rio, looked set to break the hearts of the host nation at the Tokyo Games. The 400m IM is in the first finals session at the Olympic Games. Japan’s biggest men’s swimming star – Daiya Seto – participates in the event.

But Kalisz struggled at the 2019 Worlds, missing the 400m medley final. He won bronze in the 200m IM, but 1.22 seconds behind his winning time in 2017.

He’s not sure he’ll be on the Olympic squad, necessitating a top-two spot in Sunday night’s final. Kalisz has placed third nationally in the 400 IM since the start of 2019, behind his training partner Jay Litherland, the world silver medalist, and Carson Foster, 19.

SWIMMING TRIALS: TV Program | Previews of women’s events | Previews of men’s events

A look at tonight’s races:

Men’s 400m Individual Medley FINAL – 8:04 pm Foster, Kalisz and Litherland took the top three places in Sunday morning’s qualifiers. They are expected to start again in the final. It is the order that is in question. Looks like an Olympic medal contender is going to miss the team. Foster, who started breaking Phelps’ national age group records at 10, took 0.63 off his personal best for the fastest time in the prelims. Litherland has ranked second in the world since the start of 2019. Foster and Kalisz are number 5 and 6. Kalisz’s preliminary time was his fastest overall since 2018.

Women’s 100m butterfly semi-finals – 8:17 p.m. The fastest eight out of two semi-finals advance to Monday’s final. Rio Olympian Kelsi Dahlial led the way in the prelims with her best time since 2018. All the other contenders also improved easily, including Claire Curzan, 16, and Torri Huske, 18.

Men’s 400 Freestyle FINAL – 8:33 p.m. Potentially the weakest event in the United States. Only Zane Grothe has the Olympic qualifying standard of 3: 46.78, but he missed the final. The number one seed is Florida Gator Kieran Smith, 21, who clocked 3: 48.06 in the prelims. It is not known what happens if one or no swimmer reaches the standard in the final. The United States has never failed to put two swimmers, let alone one, in an Olympic event since the fields went from a maximum of three swimmers per nation to two in 1984.

Women’s 400m Individual Medley FINAL – 8:52 PM Four of the pre-competition contenders beat 4:40 in the preliminaries, led by Hali Flickinger. Flickinger is the United States’ top woman in the 200m butterfly who entered the nationally ranked fourth competition this year in the 400m IM. Melanie Margalis, the fastest American since the start of 2019 by almost three seconds, was third in the prelims behind Emma Weyant.

Men’s 100 breaststroke semi-finals – 9:08 p.m. Michael Andrew, who turned pro seven years ago at the age of 14, broke the US record in the prelims. The fastest four Americans in history all made it to the semi-finals – Andrew, Kevin Cordes, Andrew Wilson and Cody Miller.

