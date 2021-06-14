Biden’s meeting with the Queen was very different from Trump’s visit to England.





The Queen has met so many US presidents that she can be forgiven for wondering which one it is.

But her thirteenth will be easy to remember. He appears holding hands with his wife and is a man with dark glasses.

Joe Biden also had one big point in his favor. He didn’t seem waiting for the Queen when he actually showed up early to have tea with the Queen at Windsor Castle.

Three years after Donald Trump won the same honor, Biden and his wife Jill were officially welcomed by the Queen with an honor guard and military march before going inside for tea in the castle’s oak room.

His Majesty greets President Joe Biden at Windsor Castle today (Image: POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The US leader and first lady flew to Windsor after attending the G7 summit in Cornwall. The presidential jet, Air Force One, took a helicopter, Marine One, to Heathrow airport before flying to Windsor.

There, rather than an armored limousine known as the Beast, a relatively modest Range Rover took them on the final stage of their journey through the George IV Gate to Castle Square.

The couple had already met the queen when they attended a reception for G7 leaders at the Eden Project on Friday.

The American national anthem was played as Bidens visited Windsor Castle today. (Image: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

But the formality and symbolism welcomed at Windsor by the world’s longest-reigning monarch now makes such a visit a highly valuable opportunity for the US president.

Donald Trump was noticeably thrilled when he and Melania had tea with the Queen at Windsor in 2018. The meeting lasted longer than expected.

It was supposed to last about 30 minutes, but it almost exceeded 20 minutes.

Trump and the Queen toast at the state banquet at Buckingham Palace. (Image: Getty Images)

In 2008, when then-US President George W. Bush met the monarch in Windsor, he enjoyed a traditional English afternoon of tea, small sandwiches and cakes in the White Drawing Room.

The welcome to President Biden was similar, but not identical, to that given to Donald Trump.

In 2018, when the Queen inspected the Guardian of Honor with Trump, it felt awkward when the president seemed unsure whether the president would walk in front or behind the queen.

The Queen and Donald Trump celebrate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landing (Image: PA)

This time, the 95-year-old Queen remained on the podium with Mrs. Biden, and the President inspected the Guardian of Honor.

After the presidential couple arrived at the castle, they were greeted by the queen at the podium in the castle square.

A common protocol is for the queen to arrive a few minutes before the guests. But she only had to stand on the podium for less than five minutes because Bidens was four minutes early. They seemed to get along so well.

The Queen and US President George W. Bush arrived at the 2003 State Banquet at the Palace (Image: PA).

As the president got out of the car, wearing black glasses, throwing away his mask a few seconds ago and holding hands, he and his wife held hands, a touching gesture of marital affection, or useful support for 78 years. – The former president negotiated steps up to the lead.

The Guard of Honor, made up of The Queens Company First Battalion Grenadier Guards, gave a royal salute and the American national anthem was played.

The sunglasses were off when he investigated the Honor Guard with the commander, Major James Taylor, and Major General Christopher Gika.

The role of accompanying visitors during inspection fell to the Duke of Edinburgh until his retirement in 2017.

Commanding the Home Division, Major General Gika was the British Supreme Commander in the US-led International Anti-Isis Coalition until two years ago.

He clashed with the Trump administration in 2019 when he disagreed with Washington’s assessment of the level of threat posed by Iran. His remarks about the threat were rarely publicly criticized by the Pentagon.

The queen seemed sunny for the weather, and had an easy conversation with the president and his wife.

The 99-year-old is the Queen’s first overseas visitor since the Duke’s death in April.

During the 69-year reign of the Queen, from Harry S Truman to Biden, there were 14 US presidents.

The only person she had never met was Lyndon B Johnson.

