UK controls online platform power to protect public broadcasters





Google, Amazon and Samsung’s bargaining power with broadcasters will be strengthened by the UK government following some of the world’s most extensive reforms to protect the status of public service media in the digital age.

According to Whitehall officials, ministers said they would have to clean up legislation next year to revamp broadcasting rules to ensure that public service media (PSM) like the BBC, ITV and Channel 4 stand out on smart TVs. The action is based on recommendations released next month by media regulator Ofcom.

A strong enforcement force will effectively assert that Internet-connected TVs deliver PSM apps and content to key locations of streaming interfaces, which, according to those familiar with the plan, calls for strengthening the power of broadcasters in commercial negotiations with device manufacturers and platform services. matter.

Television executives and regulators are similar to how Australia uses regulatory powers to force “gateway” platforms to pay publishers for news. It is a condition that Facebook opposes by temporarily removing the news from its services in that country.

A prominent regime protects the BBC’s position and access to viewer data, but may be even more important for commercial broadcasters. ITV explained that reforms were essential to ensure they receive “fair value” from television platforms for their programming investments.

Ofcom expects media executives and white hall officials to use their backstop powers to assist governments in breaking the deadlock where broadcasters cannot agree terms with platform providers for placement, data or commercial payments. American streaming device maker Roku, in a filing with Ofcom, warned policymakers against “putting their thumbs on the scales” in favor of certain business models.

One Whitehall figure involved in the policy said the minister and Downing Street “want to be convinced”, comparing the intervention to the way Australia encouraged global platforms to reach more lucrative commercial deals with local media groups. Another government source said that as viewing habits and technology advance, making regulations “future-proof” is a priority.

The planned reforms will prevent the UK from moving to US-style distribution terms where providers like Roku or Amazon can claim up to 30% of a broadcaster’s advertising revenue or advertising inventory watched on their platform in exchange for being served on smart TVs. . .

Television makers like Amazon, Google or Samsung lacked the influence in the UK to enforce such terms, but broadcasters say negotiations with them are already difficult. Ofcom noted that LG’s 2020 TVs were released without PSB’s streaming app.

Channel 5, owned by ITV, Channel 4 and ViacomCBS, wants regulatory frameworks to set minimum requirements for the importance of core public service media content, allowing them to charge more for potentially “add-ons” in terms of programming or services. I want

In filing to Ofcom, ITV wrote, “Reputation alone is not enough if global platforms can use their financial power to derive value from their PSM investments.” “Regulation should ensure bargaining opportunities that fairly reflect the value of our risky investment in UK content.”

Reforms to ensure the reputation of public service broadcasters were first recommended by Ofcom in 2019 as it became clear that the existing rules governing electronic program guides on traditional television were being overtaken by technology and viewing habits.

However, details of the enforcement regime were not disclosed, and until the outbreak of the pandemic, some governments were skeptical of the urgency of the matter. The House Digital, Culture, Media and Sports Selection Committee has accused ministers of being “too slow” to act on the matter.

Cultural secretary Oliver Dowden highlighted a separate review agenda for public service broadcasting, which reviews Channel 4’s potential privatization. Strong salient rules can potentially enhance a channel’s commercial value.

ITV has submitted a model of prominent legislation to Ofcom based on “core regulatory proposals” that will be imposed on suppliers if commercial terms cannot be agreed upon with broadcasters. Ofcom has also studied an arbitration model similar to Australia’s approach as an alternative to dispute resolution.

Samsung has warned lawmakers that mandatory reputation requirements will increase costs in the UK sector, potentially driving up consumer prices and stifling innovation.

Another open question is whether platforms like YouTube, which have hosted 8.7 billion content views from UK public broadcasters, should be included in a prominent framework or other reforms the government is considering.

Google, which also makes an operating system for smart TVs, has warned Ofcom that extending its “must do” rules for PSM to YouTube “doesn’t make much sense from a commercial or public interest standpoint”.

