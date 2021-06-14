Chinese nuclear power plant: US assesses reported leak at Taishan facility, Guangdong





The warning included an accusation that the Chinese safety authority was increasing the acceptable limits for radiation detection outside the Taishan nuclear power plant in Guangdong province to avoid having to shut it down, according to a letter from the French company to the US Department of Energy obtained by CNN.

Despite the alarming notification from Framatome, the French company, the Biden administration believes the facility is not yet at a “crisis level,” one of the sources said.

Although U.S. officials have determined that the situation does not presently pose a serious threat to the safety of factory workers or the Chinese public, it is unusual for a foreign company to unilaterally seek assistance from the U.S. government while its Chinese public partner is still recognize that a problem exists. The scenario could put the United States in a complicated situation if the leak continues or becomes more serious without being repaired.

However, the concern was significant enough that the National Security Council held several meetings last week as it monitored the situation, including two at the deputy level and one at the deputy secretary level on Friday, headed by the senior director. from the NSC for China, Laura Rosenberger. and senior director for arms control Mallory Stewart, according to US officials.

The Biden administration has discussed the situation with the French government and its own experts from the Energy Ministry, sources said. The United States has also been in contact with the Chinese government, US officials said, although the extent of that contact is unclear.

The U.S. government declined to explain the assessment, but officials from the NSC, State Department, and Department of Energy insisted that if there was a risk to the Chinese public, states United would be required to report this under current nuclear accident treaties.

Framatome had contacted the United States to obtain a waiver that would allow them to share American technical assistance to resolve the problem of the Chinese plant. There are only two reasons why this waiver would be granted, and one is an “imminent radiological threat”, the same verbiage used in the June 8 memo.

The memo claims the Chinese limit has been increased to exceed French standards, but it’s still unclear how that compares to the US limits.

“It’s no surprise that the French have reached out,” said Cheryl Rofer, a nuclear scientist who retired from the Los Alamos National Laboratory in 2001. “In general, this sort of thing is not extraordinary. , especially if they think the country they are contacting has a special ability to help.

“But China likes to project that everything is fine, all the time,” she added.

The United States could allow Framatome to provide technical assistance or support to help resolve the issue, but it is up to the Chinese government to decide whether the incident requires a complete shutdown of the plant, documents obtained by CNN say.

In the end, Framatome’s June 8 request for assistance is the only reason the United States got involved in the situation, multiple sources told CNN.

CNN has contacted Chinese authorities in Beijing and Guangdong province, where the plant is located, the Chinese Embassy in Washington, DC, and the state-owned energy group that operates the plant with the French company. None have responded, although China is in the middle of a three-day national holiday that ends late Monday.

In a statement released Friday, hours after CNN’s first request for comment, Framatome acknowledged that the company “supports the resolution of a performance issue with the Taishan nuclear power plant in Guangdong province, China.”

“According to the available data, the plant is operating within the limits of the safety parameters. Our team is working with competent experts to assess the situation and propose solutions to resolve any potential problem,” the statement added.

Framatome would not address the contents of the letter directly to the Department of Energy at CNN’s request.

The letter comes as tensions between Beijing and Washington remain high and G7 leaders met this weekend in the UK with China, a hot topic of discussion. There is no indication that reports of a leak were discussed at a high level during the summit.

A warning from a French nuclear company

The problem first emerged when Framatome, a French designer and supplier of nuclear equipment and services who was hired to help build and operate the Sino-French plant, contacted the US Department of Energy at late last month to inform him of a potential problem at the Chinese nuclear power plant.

The company, mainly owned by Electricit de France (EDF), a French utility company, then submitted a request for operational safety assistance on June 3, formally requesting a waiver that would allow them to address a safety issue. urgent, to the Ministry of Energy. , warning US officials that the nuclear reactor is leaking fission gas.

The company followed up with the DOE on June 8 to request an expedited review of their application, according to a note obtained by CNN.

“The situation is an imminent radiological threat for the site and the public and Framatome is urgently requesting authorization to transfer the technical data and assistance which may be necessary to put the plant back into normal operation”, reads the report. June 8 note from the company’s subject matter expert. at the service of energy.

Framatome has asked the U.S. government for help, the document says, as a Chinese government agency continued to increase its limits on how much gas can be safely released from the facility without shutting it down, according to documents reviewed by CNN. .

When asked to comment on CNN, the Department of Energy did not directly respond to the memo’s claim that China was increasing the limits.

In the June 8 memo, Framatome informed the DOE that the Chinese safety authority has continued to increase regulatory “off-site dose limits”. He also says the company suspects the limit could be increased again in order to keep the reactor leaking despite safety concerns for the surrounding population.

“To ensure that off-site dose limits are kept within acceptable limits so as not to cause undue harm to the surrounding population, TNPJVC (operator of Taishan-1) is required to comply with a regulatory limit and shut down the reactor if such a limit is exceeded ”, we read in the note of June 8.

He notes that this limit has been set at a level in accordance with what is dictated by the French safety authority, but “due to the growing number of failures”, the Chinese safety authority, the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA ) has since revised the limit to more than double the initial release, “which in turn increases the off-site risk to the public and on-site workers.”

As of May 30, the Taishan reactor had reached 90% of the allegedly revised limit, the note added, noting concerns that the plant operator could “ask the NNSA to further increase the shutdown limit on a urgently in order to continue operating, which in turn would continue to increase the risk to the off-site population and workers at the plant site. ”

The NNSA is a semi-autonomous agency in China tasked with strengthening national security through the military application of nuclear and radiation science.

The US State Department took possession of the June 8 letter and immediately began engaging with interagency partners and the French government, State Department officials said.

During the 48 to 72 hours, the US government had repeated contact with French officials and US technical experts from the DOE, State Department officials said, noting that this wave of activity was due to the letter. June 8.

Subsequently, there were several pressing issues for the French government and Framatome, they added. CNN has contacted the French Embassy in Washington for comment.

Still, Rofer, the retired nuclear scientist, warns that a gas leak could indicate bigger problems.

“If they have a gas leak, it indicates that part of their containment is broken,” Rofer said. “He also argues that maybe some of the fuel elements could be broken, which would be a bigger problem.”

“That would be a reason to shut down the reactor and then require the reactor to be refueled,” Rofer told CNN, adding that the removal of the fuel elements must be done with care.

So far, US officials don’t think the leak is at “crisis level,” but agree that it is increasing and worth watching, a source familiar with the situation told CNN.

While there is a chance the situation could turn into a disaster, US officials currently believe it is more likely not to, the source added.

China has increased its use of nuclear power in recent years, and it accounts for around 5% of all electricity produced in the country. According to the China Nuclear Energy Association, there were 16 operational nuclear power plants with 49 nuclear reactors in China as of March 2021, with a total generation capacity of 51,000 megawatts. The Taishan plant is a prestigious project built after China signed a nuclear power generation agreement with Electricite de France, which is mainly owned by the French government. Construction of the plant began in 2009, and the two units began generating electricity in 2018 and 2019, respectively. Taishan City has a population of 950,000 and is located in the southeast of the country in Guangdong Province, which is home to 126 million people and has a GDP of $ 1.6 trillion, comparable to that of the Russia and South Korea.

CNN’s Kylie Atwood, Kristen Holmes, Yong Xiong and Shanshan Wang contributed to this report.

