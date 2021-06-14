UK energy technology has support both at home and abroad.





Some electric car drivers were making money from the surplus supply as energy demand in the UK plummeted to record levels last year due to the pandemic.

A new type of electricity plan allows customers with “vehicle-to-vehicle” chargers to charge their batteries when power consumption is low and make a profit when demand is high and resell them.

“Our top-performing customers are earning more than £500 per year in net income, and the extreme case is much more,” said Conor Maher-McWilliams, director of flexibility at Kaluza, technology division at energy supplier Ovo.

Bristol-based Ovo and London’s Octopus are the largest group of small energy suppliers whose “intelligent” software platforms underpinning these tariffs are attracting international investors’ attention, helping them pass a multi-billion-pound valuation. It gets a lot of attention because of the numerous deals that help.

The rise of companies specializing in energy technologies, or “entertech,” as competitors seek access to software marks the most recent front of rapid change in the European utility sector.

Through a series of acquisitions and asset dives over the past decade, the energy group that once owned everything from the oil and gas production sector to the household supply business has shifted globally from fossil fuels.

New entrants have exploded since 2010, driven by a series of market reforms aimed at improving competition in the UK household supply market, but not all have survived the industry’s notorious margins.

“Flexible” or “agile” deals to encourage off-season power consumption are expected to become common as the weather-dependent renewables’ share of generating capacity increases and consumers gain access to storage via electric vehicles or home batteries.

Flexibility for businesses to benefit from using their vast customer base to assist grid operators in mitigating fluctuations in power supply and demand. Flexible services are considered by many utilities and analysts to be a strong source of future revenue as energy systems become more complex. is considered.

“I’m confident we won’t hit net zero unless customer behavior changes,” Investec analyst Martin Young said, pointing to the vast amount of new infrastructure needed to support electrification in sectors such as transportation and heating. The grid becomes smarter and more flexible. “The fact is, it takes skill. [to underpin these services]”

Traditional utilities struggle to make a profit, but are eager to learn from their tech-focused rivals.

Octopus has agreed to start a joint venture with Japan’s Tokyo Gas that will license the UK company’s technology platform Kraken in December. Tokyo Gas has acquired a 9.7% stake in a six-year-old startup, giving it a valuation of $2.1 billion.

This follows a similar deal with Australia’s Origin, which acquired a 20% stake in the UK company last year. Kraken has also been licensed to several UK rivals of Octopus, such as Eon, as well as Korea’s Hanwha Corporation.

Ovo announced in March that it had signed an agreement with Sydney-based AGL to give Australia’s largest energy group access to the UK group’s Kaluza platform. The deal, in which AGL took over a stake in Ovo’s Australian subsidiary for an undisclosed amount, came eight months after the British company agreed to partner with Italian energy giant Eni to deploy Kaluza in France.

Ovo joined the UK’s £1 billion “unicorn” ranks by selling a 20% stake to Japan’s Mitsubishi Corporation in 2019. We’ve been talking to other investors since last fall about raising up to £300m through a stock sale, and Sky News recently reported that it could announce a deal with Goldman Sachs. Ovo declined to comment on the impending fundraising.

Toby Ferenczi, Ovo’s Director of International Business, said of the UK energy technology company, which is currently expanding internationally, “there are not many equals. He said the UK market was a testbed for energy technology, as it was one of the first markets in the world to liberalize.

“There were a few companies like Ovo and Octopus that had the scale and time to build the technology they needed. . . To enable this [energy] It happens.”

The UK’s expanding scene has been praised, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s visit to Octopus’ London office, but some observers question whether a software licensing deal will be as lucrative as investing in renewable energy.

“Entech branding can help businesses increase their value. But I don’t think it’s going to pay off a ton of money,” said Elchin Mammadov, senior utility analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “The market is not as big as building solar and wind farms or supplying energy to customers,” he added, but he added, “the potential market could grow if we started doing business overseas.”

However, Octopus CEO Greg Jackson asserts that energy supply and technology licenses are “nearly equivalent to each other” “in terms of gross profit.”

Octopus has not yet released an account covering the latest licensing agreements. The results for April 2020, published in recent weeks, resulted in a net loss of £47 million on sales of £1.2 billion, a figure corresponding to “continuous investment for rapid growth”.

Jackson said Octopus’ sales this year will be “over £3 billion”, “a significant part of which will be software sales.” Octopus spoke with 43 potential investors last year as part of a fundraising campaign, highlighting the global interest in so-called British engineers.

Instead of reinvesting in the business, Jackson said, “every time you choose to make a profit, you’ll get a nine-digit return.”

