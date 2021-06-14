FTSE 100 rises despite extension of UK lockout restrictions





The FTSE 100 index is set to rise around 20 points when it opens today as financial markets are more comfortable with the expected four-week Covid lockdown extension.

Boris Johnson is expected to announce that delaying the end of restrictions will extend current measures by another month to ensure more young people are vaccinated and don’t need U-turns in the coming months.

It will hurt the hospitality industry’s profits in the short term, but it is expected to make a sharp comeback before Christmas after repeating the situation last year when restrictions were lifted, leaving restaurants and hotels unable to plan for restocking. and manpower level.

Still, trade associations have seriously warned that more help is needed to avert the financial disaster, and UK Hospitality has warned the sector to lose 3 billion in sales due to a one-month delay.

Emergency assistance will be phased out soon, business rate payments will resume for the sector, and additional payments will be reduced. The moratorium on commercial tenant evictions and debt collection ends on June 30, potentially destroying cash flow for many companies.

The 30-person limit for weddings is expected to be lifted and more seating for outdoor sports and cultural events is expected to be allowed through compromise, potentially helping businesses in the arts and entertainment sector and nearby bars and restaurants.

The FTSE 100 index rose 19 points to 7155 based on the premarket price of the IG platform. It is actually a UK-focused FTSE 250 affected by UK lockdown announcements

However, in reality, the new delta strain has been priced under new lockdown rules in the market as the infection rate of the new delta strain has continued to deteriorate in recent weeks.

Most investors would have considered locking on economic forecasts to help inform their investment decisions.

This week will provide more signals on the economic situation with unemployment, inflation and retail sales data from April and May to give more color to the improving picture of the UK’s economic rebound.

Strong GDP figures last week painted a picture of the economy recovering very quickly and potentially replenishing all lost activity in 2020 by the end of the year.

CMC Markets this morning noted that the stock had already started falling late last week due to delays until the end of the Covid restrictions, but predicted that hospitality and travel stocks, as well as the pound, could weaken further.

Bitcoin jumped back to $40,000 today after Tesla founder Elon Musk hinted that new coin-making miners could start using more renewable energy and customers could pay back for their cars. The currency has risen 12% to $39,434 in the last 24 hours.

Shares in global markets this morning hit near all-time highs as investors bet the US Federal Reserve won’t start curtailing unprecedented levels of support for the world’s largest economy any time soon.

The US central bank makes its latest announcement on monetary policy this week, but despite signs of inflation, GDP growth and growing job vacancies, policymakers will remain on the wait-and-see stance.

This caused US bond yields to fall again overnight, keeping the stock optimistic as one of the few relatively safe places for money to earn decent returns.

Japans Nikkei rose 0.35% and most other major indices were flat or only slightly lower.

