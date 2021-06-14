UK health inequality exacerbated by Covid crisis, study suggests | corona virus





The coronavirus crisis has disrupted routine health care disproportionately across societies where women, seniors and ethnic groups are most likely to report canceled or delayed appointments, prescriptions and procedures, researchers say.

Public health experts explored data from nearly 70,000 people enrolled in 12 major UK studies that looked at populations before and after the epidemic. They found evidence of widespread inequality, and vulnerable groups often face the greatest disruption to health care.

Vittal Katikireddi, senior author of the study and professor of public health at the University of Glasgow, said many of those who reported experiencing their biggest medical disability often had poor health prior to the epidemic. Experiencing medical disability is common in all social groups, but our study increases the likelihood that the health of the most vulnerable in society is actually more likely to be affected by disability in the health system.

He added: Before the epidemic, the UK had high health inequality, with the health of the more disadvantaged social groups often worse off. This problem has actually gotten worse before the pandemic, and there is a real risk that it could actually get even worse.

Twelve studies included responses recorded from March 2020 to the end of January this year. Researchers’ analysis shows that women have 27 percent more problems than men, and those aged 16 to 24 have twice as many problems as men of similar age.

Overall, older adults witnessed more problems with GPs and hospital care, and were 39% more likely to report defects aged 65-75 years compared to those in their mid-40s to mid-50s. Older people were more likely than younger people to postpone or cancel appointments and planned procedures.

A study led by UCL and the University of Glasgow found additional evidence that ethnic minority groups were more likely to be affected by the coronavirus crisis than white people, and combined the results of 12 studies reported 19% of ethnic minority groups. More problems during the epidemic. The disparity was even greater among those who protected them because they were particularly vulnerable to disease.

A similar picture emerged when researchers compared survey responses in the lowest and highest occupational groups, with 17% more medical interruptions reported by people engaged in manual and daily tasks compared to managers and professionals.

While the researchers create a preprint that has not yet been peer-reviewed, this analysis explains how the marked inequality in health care interruption during the pandemic affects routine appointments, prescriptions, procedures or surgeries. A bigger problem reported by blacks is of particular concern given racial inequality in health care before the pandemic, they say.

Unfortunately, epidemics have often magnified inequalities that already existed, said Professor Katikireddi. We are now increasingly seeing that the direct damage from Covid-19 infection, hospitalizations and deaths not only affects the most vulnerable people in society, but also the indirect consequences of the pandemic.

He added: From previous evidence, we know that barriers to health often affect more socially disadvantaged people and, unfortunately, epidemics have made it more difficult for people to access health care.

Before the pandemic, many NHS organizations focused on ensuring that people have maximum access to services when they need it. As we hope to recover from the pandemic, it will be important to continue to focus on making sure that not only the majority of the population recovers, but also making health care easy for everyone.

