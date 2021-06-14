Kieran Smith is the first alligator to qualify for the U.S. Olympic swim team





Results

OMAHA, Neb. As day one of the US Olympic Team Trials draws to a close, Kieran Smith is the first Gator to qualify for the US Olympic Swimming Team.

Finals

Bobby Finke opened the first night of the Olympic Trials Finals with a fourth place finish in the 400 IM. Finke slashed his time in the preliminaries by two seconds as he set a record of 4: 11.44.

In the 100 butterflies semi-final, Natalie Hinds finished fifth in the first wave of the 100 butterflies and tenth overall.

Kieran Smith swam a blazing 3: 44.86 to win the 400 freestyle final. Smith has never lost his mind as he breaks a personal best to qualify for his first Olympic team. Smith is the first Olympian for the first time in trials this year. Behind Smith, Trey Freeman finished in sixth place and Mitch D’Arrigo in seventh.

“I just had to tell myself that I belonged here and I do,” Smith said. “I think 3:44.00 is good enough right now, but I know I still have to do a little more work and I know I can give more in the back half of the 400 freestyle. Looking forward to tomorrow I feel confident and I’m ready for the free 200. “

“Tonight was special and it was the perfect way to start the competition. Bobby Finke had a fantastic 400 IM to start the night and fought hard in the final, ”said head coach Anthony Nesty. “Trey Freeman also had an excellent 400 freestyle tonight and was tenacious in his quest for an Olympic berth. Kieran undoubtedly highlighted the Gators with that flawless swim tonight. From Kieran and everyone in the club. this team. We still have a way to go for the rest of the competition, but we are confident that we will all continue to focus our eyes on the ultimate prize. I am honored to coach this special group of young men and women. “

Preliminaries

Day two of the Olympic Trials kicked off with the Men’s 400 IM. Kevin Vargas and Bobby Finke were the Gators who started the day well. Vargas was the first Gator in the pool as he ran to a fifth place finish in the fourth round.

Finke made his way to second place with a time of 4: 13.53, which was just 0.38 seconds off his entry time in the 400 IM. With this arrival, he managed to secure a place in the final as he placed fourth overall in the preliminary round.

In the 100 butterfly, Talia Bates was just 0.04 seconds off her entry time with a sixth place of 1: 00.11 in the third wave to place 38th overall. Former Gator Natalie Hinds made her way to the 100 butterfly semifinal with a fifth place in the seven of eight heat to finish tenth overall.

In the 400 freestyle, three Gators, two current and one former, all reached the final. Kieran Smith heads to the final with the number one time in the preliminaries. Behind Smith was Trey Freeman, who also lost under 3: 49.00 in the 400 freestyle and clinched fourth place in the final. Former Gator Mitch D’Arrigo snuck into the last and last place of the final with a time of 3: 49.49 and a third place on the last flight.

Tyler Watson was the first Gator to swim in the 400 free preliminaries, setting the tone for the others. Watson placed third in his race and 29th overall with a time of 3: 55.37, 0.39 seconds ahead of his entry time.

Kathleen Golding and Vanessa Pearl were the two Gators representing Florida in the 400 IM this morning. Golding clocked a blazing 4: 47.94 to place third in her race and 21st overall. Pearl, who was in a subsequent heat, finished eighth in his heat and 41st overall.

Dillon Hillis was the last Gator to swim in the preliminaries on day two as he raced to a seventh place in his race and a 26th overall in the 100 breaststroke.

following

The third day of practice begins tomorrow at 11 a.m. ET with the women’s 100 backstroke and will be followed by the men’s 200 freestyle, women’s 100 breaststroke, men’s 100 backstroke and women’s 400 freestyle.

