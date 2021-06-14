Law firms Cooley and Clifford Chance offer maternity benefits to UK employees for the first time





Two large international law firms are offering their UK-based employees fertility benefits, including egg freezing and in vitro fertilization (IVF), for the first time after these initiatives boomed in the US.

California law firm Cooley is offering reimbursement of £45,000 for treatment, and London-based Clifford Chance has extended health insurance to cover investigations and treatment at costs of up to £15,000.

Cooley, based in Palo Alto, uses the services of Carrot, a benefits company for employers that deals with adoption, egg freezing and surrogacy.

The offer applies to Cooley employees and partners, the company said in a statement: “They want to have children or maintain fertility, including single parents by choice and LGBTQ + individuals and couples.”

Clifford Chance’s health insurance extension to cover infertility follows the company’s decision to provide advice on menopause, infertility and parents through health app Peppy. The company received a lot of advice on fertility and urged policy review.

UK management partner Michael Bates said Clifford Chance “worked to strengthen our support during this difficult life transition”.

While these services are currently rare in the UK, it is increasingly common in the US for large corporations to offer family planning as a way to retain employees and level competition between men and women, heterosexual and same-sex couples. Clifford Chance and Cooley provide maternity benefits in the United States.

Last year, US law firm Weil, Gotshal & Manges partnered with fertility firm WINFertility to offer services that include up to three IVFs, which can cost more than $12,000 per cycle. They also provided employees with one year of free storage and frozen eggs with reimbursement for surrogacy and/or adoption.

Akin Gump released a similar package in March.

Fertility services can cost thousands of pounds and are in high demand due to worsening global fertility rates.

According to the World Bank, the global fertility rate has fallen by more than 50% in the past 50 years, but data from the UK Fertility Network UK shows that one in six couples in the UK have been affected by fertility problems, most of whom have had to take a break from work. .

In the UK, many companies have introduced parental leave or parental support, but have been slow to provide comprehensive measures of fertility rates. Other parts of the city went further.

Goldman Sachs launched a “Path to Parenting” program in 2019 that includes up to $20,000 to cover the cost of egg extraction or donated eggs, and increased salaries for adoption and surrogacy.

This comes after the bank said in 2018 that when women go to work, they will deliver the milk of working mothers to their children.

The egg-freezing proposal can be seen as a cynical move by large corporations to reduce the number of career breaks for women. However, the staff responded positively.

Dana Denis-Smith, a lawyer and founder of the First 100 Years project, which showcases the history of women in law, said, “A stressful environment in which people in law firms can influence or delay their chances of becoming parents.”

But, she adds, “the more difficult thing is to change the attitudes and structures that support parents to remain professional and flexible after the baby is born.”

A law firm’s fertility services add lucrative benefits like gym memberships and Deliveroo allowances, and expensive medical and dental plans.

