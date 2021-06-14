Lombard Odier Hires Selina Tyler as UK Wholesale Head





In her new role, Tyler is responsible for driving the growth of LOIM’s UK wholesale franchise and strengthening the company’s distribution offerings for intermediaries including private banks, financial advisors and asset managers. Based in London, she reports to Jonathan Clenshaw, LOIM’s head of European sales.

Tyler will also focus on promoting LOIM’s thematic and sustainability propositions in its UK wholesale customer network, including the scope of the company’s recently launched “TargetNetZero” strategy to provide solutions for customers to achieve their decarbonization goals. will be

“LOIM has tangible benefits when it comes to the sustainability of product solutions that have developed state-of-the-art investment solutions for some of the challenges we face today,” Tyler said during Investment Week.

Lombard Odier IM Launches Four TargetNetZero Funds

It is clear that it adds direction to the journey towards sustainability across the industry. Tyler believes that LOIM’s products, which combine research and investment experience, can provide a competitive advantage.

“Climate change, along with decarbonization, is at the top of everyone’s priority list. If we can deliver products developed through proper research with other partners, science-based research will marry investors with strong experience that we expect. That’s one thing: stand out from the competition and give our customers what they want,” she said.

Tyler, who leads the company’s wholesale distribution in the UK, sees an opportunity in that chaos as a country caused by the pandemic emerges.

“The pandemic is going to cause some problems, but we’re shifting in terms of what the market is looking for around product solutions. I think it’s a really exciting time if you can offer it.”

In terms of growth strategy, the scope of the company’s “TargetNetZero” strategy will be “core”. However, the company’s sustainability scope also includes the CLIC, which targets companies driving a transition to circular, lean, inclusive and clean economy models, natural capital and mobility.

LOIM is building a UK team this year with five additional hires, including Selina, and has made significant marketing investments to bring the company’s sustainability and thematic offerings to a larger UK audience.

LOIM’s head of European sales, Clenshaw, told IW that the company is keen to strengthen its UK operations. “Some of our investment strategies are being managed in London. [our clientbase in] The UK also matches the level of manufacturing we have here. “

“The UK is a key growth market for LOIM,” added Clenshaw. “We are looking at non-organic opportunities to build the team and support our strategic growth initiatives in addition to the company’s continued organic investments in our UK business.”

Without unveiling LOIM’s plans to grow in the UK, Clenshaw said the company could “scan the market for opportunities”.

Lombard Odier IM Hires Raj Davé to Launch Special Situations Strategy

Tyler has over 16 years of investment management experience. She joined LOIM at Mirabaud Asset Management, where she was head of wholesale in the UK. Prior to that, he spent 6 years as UK Sales Director at Hermes Investment Management and 5 years at Man Group.

Along with her investment responsibilities, she is also a member of the Advisory Board of CityHive, an independent organization that aims to promote diversity, inclusion and sustainability across the investment management industry.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos