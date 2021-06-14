U.S. Coronavirus: Rising Delta Variant Could Cause Outbreaks In States With Low Vaccination Rates, Expert Says





Currently, 10% of Covid-19 infections in the United States can be attributed to the variant, also known as variant B.1.617.2, but that proportion doubles every two weeks, said Scott Gottlieb, former US commissioner. Food and Drug. Administration said Sunday in an interview with CBS.

He added that she would likely become the dominant variety in the United States.

That may not mean a sharp rise in infections across the country, which has administered more than 309 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, but specific regions are at risk, he said.

“I think in parts of the country where you have less vaccination – especially in parts of the South, where you have towns where vaccination rates are low – there is a risk that you could see epidemics with this. new variant, ”Gottlieb said. .

Nationally, 64.4% of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, but some states have significantly lower rates. Less than half of adults living in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Wyoming have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For states with delayed vaccination, the Delta variant could pose a serious risk, as experts believe the Delta variant is significantly more transmissible than its predecessors, Gottlieb said. The good news is that the evidence shows that vaccines are still effective against it.

“We have the tools to control this and beat it, we just need to use those tools,” Gottlieb said.

Heart inflammation in young people could be due to behavior, expert says

There have been a higher than expected number of cases of heart disease in young people, most often men, who recently received their second dose of Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines, according to the CDC.

Gottlieb said the inflammation could be due to a change in behavior.

“It could be that as young people get vaccinated, they go out more. They exchange other viruses. We are seeing outbreaks of these viruses, and we know these viruses also cause pericarditis,” Gottlieb said. in a press release. Interview with CBS. Gottlieb cited respiratory syncytial virus, enteroviruses, echoviruses, and coxsackie viruses.

“It is not clear whether this is the vaccine or maybe behavior change, but it is definitely something that we should take a close look at, because we need to properly educate patients, if at all. fact it’s a risk, ”he added.

Gottlieb said he doesn’t think cases of heart inflammation alter the risk-benefit balance of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Advisors from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are expected to meet this week to discuss a possible link between vaccines and inflammatory conditions.

The CDC noted last week that the inflammatory condition is rare and that most patients who received care responded to treatment.

Airline disruptions related to mask mandates

With the increase in vaccinations, many Americans have started to resume some of their normal activities, but not all transitions have gone smoothly.

When a flight attendant on leave requisitioned the intercom on a Delta Air Lines flight on Friday, it was one of many recent incidents of unruly behavior on flights. These incidents have been on the rise since more and more people began to travel following the lifting of the restrictions.

The Federal Aviation Administration received 2,900 reports of unruly behavior this year, of which about 2,200 were related to mask violations, an agency spokesperson said.

The US Travel Association estimates that 77% of Americans will take at least one trip this summer, up from 29% last summer amid Covid-19 lockdowns. And for air travel, there will likely be a 44% increase.

“People wanted to come out. They were told this mask problem is a political decision rather than a public health necessity,” Association of Flight Attendants international president Sara Nelson told CNN. “It causes incredible conflict because people have been set up to believe that they disagree with each other.”

CNN’s Lauren Mascarenhas and Aya Elamroussi contributed to this report.

