Direct flights to the Faroe Islands offer a Green List alternative to UK vacationers.





Direct flights to the Faroe Islands will depart this summer from the UK, which offers an eco-friendly travel alternative to vacationers aspiring to travel abroad.

The Faroe Islands have been on the UK’s Green List since May 17, but travelers had to arrive via Denmark.

People on holidays can now access the area after the Danish government lifts Covid-related restrictions.

In line with the easing of Covid regulations, Atlantic Airways will begin service from 1 July to Faroes from Edinburgh.

Located in northern Scotland, halfway between Iceland and Norway, this remote archipelago is the perfect place to escape the crowds of 80,000 sheep and 18 islands with a population of only 50,000.

Visitors can enjoy a wide range of outdoor activities such as hiking, bird watching, fishing and adventure sports, as well as a lively food scene (including Michelin-starred restaurant KOKS), exciting programs at the summer music festival, and where you can purchase the iconic wool jumper at designer stores. provide opportunities. Gurun & Gurun.

Travelers from the UK can now enter the Faroe Islands without the need to quarantine.

All visitors must be screened upon arrival at the airport (costs 36) and self-isolated until they receive their results (usually within half a day), followed by a follow-up examination on the fourth. the day you stay.

Travelers should be vigilant and socially distance from people they meet until they get their Day 4 test results.

Travelers can still go hiking, explore the island by car, and enjoy the outdoor space as well as indoor activities like restaurant visits.

The highly anticipated 25th James Bond film, No Time to Die. The third and final chapter of the film uses the wild and wild landscape of the Faroe Islands.

The scene was filmed on Kalsoy Island, inhabited by 150 inhabitants, and is known for its twisting paths, deep gorges, and the famous Kallur Lighthouse perched on the steep cliffs at the top of the island.

