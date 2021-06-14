era of cyberattack: US struggles to curb the rise of digital destabilization | Cybercriminality





Lisa Donnan has been lining up for gas for 40 years. But last month, the cybersecurity expert found herself joining long lines of cars on the east coast of the United States in search of fuel after the latest in a series of cyber attacks shut down the pipeline that feeds 45% of the region in fuel.

The last time I did this was during the Iranian crisis, she said. My father had to wait with me.

The Colonial Pipeline hack was just one in a series of cyberattacks that recently hit the United States and elsewhere. Hackers dismantled JBS, the world’s largest meat processor, disrupting the global meat market, shutting down schools in Iowa and hitting hospitals in Ireland, which experts say is a dangerous escalation of a wave of crime that exploded from small-scale blackmail operations a few years ago to major assaults that threaten the livelihoods and potentially the lives of millions of people.

Most of the recent attacks have come from operations in Russia, and U.S. officials say Russia’s responsibility for ransomware attacks carried out from its territory would be a central issue when Joe Biden meets Vladimir Putin in Geneva next Wednesday.

One of the things President Biden will convey to President Putin, when he sees him, is that states cannot deal with harboring those who carry out these kinds of attacks, the Congressman told Congress. Secretary of State, Tony Blinken. week.

Eric Green, senior director for Russia and Central Asia at the National Security Council, said one of the expected outcomes of the Geneva summit was a routine dialogue between senior US and Russian officials aimed at bringing greater stability and predictability to the relationship. One of the issues in the dialogue would be ransomware attacks.

When we talk about strategic stability, cybersecurity will also be on the agenda, Green said in a recent discussion hosted by the Center for a New American Security. Recent ransomware attacks are a reminder that the cyber domain is subject to misconceptions and that there are dangerous risks of escalation.

U.S. officials have said America will push for NATO to expand its involvement in cyber defense at the alliance’s summit in Brussels. But the unanswered question is how to respond to ransomware attacks by criminal groups for which their host countries deny responsibility.

Putin will deny any interference in US policy or carrying out cyber attacks, saying Washington has no proof, while rejecting the legitimacy of US concerns about what is happening in Russia, said Steven Pifer, former deputy assistant secretary of state. in European and Eurasian Affairs and now Principal Investigator at the Brookings Institution.

Joe Biden will raise the issue of ransomware attacks, some of which are believed to have been carried out by Russian-based hackers, at a summit with Vladimir Putin in Geneva this week. Photography: Sergei Ilyin / Tass

Biden shouldn’t waste time arguing. Rather, it should aim to ensure that Putin clearly understands what conduct is prohibited.

The pressure for Biden to act is increasing. There has been a 62% increase in ransomware worldwide since 2019 and a peak of 158% in North America, according to the SonicWall Cyber ​​Threat Report 2021. Along with this increase, the nature of crimes and their targets are changing. also.

We’re seeing more attacks, more sophisticated attacks, bigger attacks and the scary thing is we’re seeing them more on supply chains, Donnan said. It used to be about financial exfiltration, money theft and damage to reputation. Its now in a life threatening environment. It is a dramatic change.

Now a partner of cybersecurity private equity investor Option3Ventures, Donnan says she doesn’t expect to see any slowdown in attacks. Nation states, including Russia, China and North Korea, are becoming more ambitious in their attacks and the criminal enterprises operating under their wings are becoming more and more brazen.

The landscape is ripe and ready to be attacked by a perfect storm of hackers, nation states and the average cybercriminal, she said.

Part of the recent surge is due to the pandemic, which has helped hackers by accelerating the digitization of businesses and giving them more access points as people and businesses have moved to work remotely.

On top of that, there has been an explosion in software development, much of which was not designed with security in mind from the start, Donnan said. We still have a culture of market access, be the first. We design code without thinking about security, she said.

Finally, cybercrime has few consequences. Cryptocurrencies are the preferred payment for ransoms and are as difficult to track as the origins of the hack. With authorities unlikely to resolve the matter anytime soon, if ever, for many targets not paying is a difficult choice. Joseph Blount, chief executive of Colonials, told Congress last week that he decided to pay the ransom of $ 4.4 million in bitcoin to bring the pipeline back online after watching the pandemonium unfold in the markets.

Politicians have denounced Blount for the company’s failure to stop the hacking. But the government itself has also failed to stop many hacks, and not paying the ransom can cost more than paying and leaving businesses potentially exposed to further assault. JBS paid its hackers $ 11 million in bitcoins, although it mainly solved its problems, hoping the payment would prevent further problems related to the attack.

Joseph Blount, President and CEO of Colonial Pipeline, explains to the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs why his company paid a ransom of $ 4.4 million. Photograph: REX / Shutterstock

In 2019, Baltimore was hit by a cyberattack that took over parts of its government. The hackers demanded $ 760,000 in bitcoins, but the mayor, Bernard Jack Young, refused to pay. The cost of rebuilding its systems has now reached $ 18.2 million.

Publicly, the FBI advises victims not to pay ransom in order to deter perpetrators from targeting more victims. But in private, they will tell targets that they understand if they feel the need to pay.

In the Colonial case, the FBI managed to seize the majority of the bitcoin payment, a sign of hope that could discourage some attackers, experts say, but the fact remains that most of these crimes remain. unpunished.

It’s very difficult to pursue, it takes a long time, it requires geopolitical cooperation because most of these attacks come from offshore, Donnan said. The government has only so many resources. It doesn’t take a lot of tools or brain capacity to do these things, she said. You can buy a toolkit on the dark web.

An irony of the current wave of hacks is that the United States is under attack by tools developed by its own National Security Agency (NSA). In 2016, an online group called Shadow Brokers claimed to have infiltrated the Equation Group, the NSA’s private hacking group, and obtained malware used by the United States to target its enemies.

The Shadow Brokers claimed responsibility for the release of the NSA software that facilitated the WannaCry ransomware attack in May 2017, which unleashed more than 45,000 attacks in 99 countries and crippled parts of the UK’s National Health Service. Researchers believe the attack originated in North Korea.

In June 2017, the same cyberattack tool developed by the NSA, called EternalBlue, was used to launch a series of attacks against Ukraine, affecting the government, banks and transportation systems and taking the system offline. Chernobyl radiation monitoring. This attack then spread around the world, hitting companies with offices in Ukraine, including FedEx, advertising agency WPP, pharmaceutical company Merck and consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser.

The US, UK and other researchers blamed Russia for the attack, saying it was not designed to make money but to hurt the Ukrainian economy.

The escalation of cases comes even as security spending increases dramatically. The United States is the number one country for cybercrime and also spends the most on cybersecurity.

In 2015, the United States Office of Personnel Management (OPM) announced that it was hacked in 2015, one of the biggest data thefts in history. Since then, the United States has spent $ 115 billion on cybersecurity and the White House is asking Congress to spend around $ 10 billion on civilian government cybersecurity next year, a jump of almost 14%. The industry spent $ 41 billion on cybersecurity in 2019 and is expected to have spent $ 53 billion in 2020.

JBS, the world’s largest meat processor, recently paid hackers $ 11 million. Photograph: Jeff Kowalsky / AFP / Getty Images

Even after all that money has been spent, Donnan said, we are still at risk because there are no consequences.

But there are rewards.

Three years ago, Paul Ferrillo, a partner at New York law firm Seyfarth Shaw, which specializes in cybersecurity, said he was settling ransomware hacks for five bitcoins (around $ 6,000 per bitcoin at the time). and currently about $ 36,000 each). Now you’re in luck if it’s 75 or 100 bitcoins. I recently heard of a request for $ 140 million, he said.

If it’s the new normal, they win, he said. These criminal actors are well funded and smart whether they are state funded or not. We have to be as smart as them.

Ferrillo said there were no quick fixes to solving the crisis and that everyone from government to private citizen had to play a role. Businesses need to better manage their data, store backups offline, and make their systems more difficult to access.

He also wants to see more transparency from the industry. Companies have often hidden hacks because they don’t want to look like doofus, he said. But when the industry shares information, we all get smarter. We understand where we should be looking and how we should be doing better.

But tackling this explosion in piracy will require action from everyone, he said, from government to private citizens. Cyber ​​security is a shared responsibility. We are all in the same boat, he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos