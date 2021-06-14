UK Minister Lobby Banned 5 Years After Resignation





The Office of Anti-Corruption Watch said ministers can ban lobbying for up to five years after they leave office and face penalties for breaking the rules.

Lord Evans, chairman of the Committee on Public Living Standards, made the proposal in an emergency review published Monday after the Greensill scandal.

Evans’ involvement, the former head of MI5, is in response to allegations that former ministers, special advisers and senior officials continue to break the rules even after they retire. His report calls for overhauling the rules to prevent Whitehall’s revolving door so that contacts and expertise can be used for personal gain.

Former Prime Minister David Cameron, who Evans served as head of MI5 for three years, has concluded that the current rules are inappropriate and that ministers should disclose informal lobbying on WhatsApp and text messages in the future.

Cameron texted Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on behalf of Greensill Capital, a finance company that hired him as a lobbyist, whose collapse put thousands of jobs at risk. He has asked the government to change the rules so that it can get loans for Covid corporate finance facilities.

He has since been exposed to a flood of WhatsApp messages and texts, including 56 messages about a single Covid loan plan to health secretary Matt Hancock and other ministers.

Australian financier Lex Greensill has been granted access to 11 Whitehall divisions, previously appointed as official government advisors without transparency.

This report forms part of the Commission Landscape Review of Standards.

The Commission also proposes: introduction of anti-lobbie clauses in the employment contracts of ministers, special advisers and public officials; design of a system of possible civil penalties for violators of the rules; prohibiting ministers from obtaining employment for two years in the field in which they hold their office; Empowers appointed watchers to apply custom restrictions, including barring former ministers from taking certain occupations, where appropriate, for up to five years.

It also calls for new rules for the government to release details about lobbying every four weeks rather than quarterly. Regulates appointing non-executive directors to Whitehall departments in fear that politicians will appoint cronies.

In the foreword to the report, Evans says: We have found that significant reform is needed in four areas of the standards regulation. It concerns the regulation of the Ministerial Code and the Independent Advisor to the Interests of Ministers, the Advisory Committee on Rules of Appointment of Tasks and Appointments of Tasks (Acoba), transparency lobbying and disclosure commitments.

While it is rare for committees to publish findings prior to their final report, our standard regulatory system is currently under constant public scrutiny, and maintaining and enforcing the Seven Principles of Public Life is subject to multiple parliamentary and government inquiries. The committee is publishing these findings to contribute to the discussion in a timely manner.

