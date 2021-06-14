US food banks brace for demand as Republicans end unemployment benefits | US News





Food banks in many states in the United States are bracing for an increase in demand for food aid as Republican governors ended extended federal unemployment benefits at the start of a move that will affect millions of people. American families.

Several states in the United States have started to voluntarily end extended federal unemployment benefits, with Republican governors in at least 25 states announcing their intention to do so.

Missouri, Alaska, Iowa and Mississippi were the first states to cancel federal unemployment assistance on June 12, with the rest of the states following suit until July 10, several weeks before federal benefits. Guarantees by the American Rescue Plan do not expire on September 6. .

The cuts will end or reduce benefits by an estimated 3.9 million unemployed people.

Food insecurity among Americans increased during the coronavirus pandemic and remained significantly above pre-pandemic levels. According to data from the US Census Bureau, more than 19.3 million adults said in late May that their households did not have enough food to eat sometimes often during the previous seven days, compared with 8.5 million adults. who haven’t had enough to eat at some point throughout 2019.

We’re still distributing about a million to 1.5 million more meals each month than before Covid, said Teresa Schryver, advocacy manager for the St Louis Area Food Bank in Bridgeton, Missouri, which provides services to residents of Missouri. and the surrounding area. Illinois. We could see a peak again in July and August as we were losing UIs here in Missouri, so we could remake 2 million meals for a few months.

The food bank also predicts an increase in requests for help claiming Snap benefits, often called food stamps, as unemployment benefits expire. According to Schryver, as the public health crisis in the United States over the coronavirus sets in due to a high level of immunization, economic and other crises are likely to take much longer for people to come away. hand over.

We hope it doesn’t take us 10 years to bring our food insecurity rates back to pre-pandemic levels, but this is the kind of timeline we were looking at Teresa Schryver.

When the Great Recession hit in early 2008, 2009, it really had an impact on our work and the people we serve. We have seen a huge increase in food insecurity during that time and it has taken us 10 years to return to pre-recession food insecurity rates, Schryver added. We hope it won’t take us 10 years to bring our food insecurity rates back to pre-pandemic levels, but that’s the kind of timeline we are looking at right now.

Wendi Jones of Independence, Missouri, lost her job at a local school district in January and her family has relied on food banks as she is still in arbitration to start receiving unemployment benefits. Whenever she tried to contact the Missouris Department of Labor to receive an update, she said there were still delays due to the pandemic, and she is upset that Missouri is canceling extended federal benefits. while delays and arrears that prevent him from receiving benefits have remained unresolved. .

Going from a two-earner family to one without benefits or unemployment has been so difficult, said Jones, whose family is not eligible for food assistance through Snap because of her husband’s income. We were able to navigate the pantries in our area, but the most important pantry, the USDA’s Farmers to Families Food Box program, ended in late May. It was another big blow because now I have to pay for milk, cheese and the like and it’s not cheap, I have no idea what I was going to do.

Florida food banks are also bracing for more needs.

With the reduction in the level of unemployment benefits, this will undoubtedly put a strain on a large population here in central Florida. It’s impossible to say how much of an impact, but it can’t be positive, said Dave Krepcho, CEO of the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida in Orlando. The additional $ 300 in federal extended unemployment benefits are expected to end early in Florida on June 26.

Cars line up as volunteers distribute food in Orlando, Florida in August 2020. Photo: Getty Images

We can see a correlation between adding or removing a financial benefit to households, said Thomas Mantz, CEO and president of Feeding Tampa Bay, which provides a variety of food aid services to communities in the area. Tampa. So when we see stimulus checks coming out we see fewer people in our lines, when we see additional unemployment checks we see fewer people in our lines. And conversely, when these things stop, we see our numbers increase.

He cited that according to studies carried out by the organization, around 68% of people showing up in food bank queues at the start of the coronavirus pandemic had never been there before.

Currently, Mantz noted that their demand was about 35% higher than pre-pandemic levels, where many food aid organizations were already struggling to maintain those levels with funds, resources and food. The pandemic has strained food banks trying to meet high demands while implementing coronavirus safety protocols, managing supply chain issues, and responding to the pandemic’s broad impacts on individuals and families.

In Texas, all federal extended unemployment benefits end prematurely on June 26, leaving more than 1.3 million unemployed with canceled or reduced unemployment benefits.

Celia Cole, CEO of Feeding Texas based in Austin, Texas, explained that the pandemic has hit low-income Americans the hardest economically, and demand is still high to help those struggling to recover, especially those who already have financial difficulties before the pandemic. She expects at least a short-term increase in demand when federal unemployment benefits end later this month in Texas.

We anticipated that we will see at least a short-term increase when unemployment benefits run out. So we were getting ready for it, Cole said. People with low incomes initially tend to be hit hardest by natural and economic crises, and it may take much longer for them as individuals and the communities in which they live to return.

