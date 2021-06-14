Man jailed for smuggling people on sofa





Arman Yusuf Rahmani was sentenced to two years and seven months in prison in Preston Crown Court after pleading guilty to violating British immigration law.

Ramani, a 21-year-old Iranian who sought asylum in the UK after arriving in the UK by truck, was caught trying to smuggle people into the UK from France and Belgium.

From December 2018 to April 2019, Rahmani hired six men with van drivers advertising their services on social media and used them to drive from the UK to France or Belgium to collect and transport used furniture in the UK. I agreed.

Unknown to the hired drivers, the migrants hidden inside the couches paid the price of being concealed at the base and smuggled into England. The driver was instructed not to assist with the loading of the vehicle and was distracted while the loading was in progress.

Within two years of entering the UK, Rahmani has built up a criminal network to encourage foreigners to enter the UK illegally.

Immigration Compliance and Attorney General Chris Philip said:

Rahmani blatantly disregarded British law, which provided him with safety and a place to live, and paid for it justly.

This case shows the way criminals can benefit from a broken asylum system by putting people’s lives at risk

We aim to intensify the prosecution of those who smuggle into this country. So this government is saving lives by enacting legislation and breaking the business model of these harsh smuggling networks through our new immigration plan.

Footage and photos of the hideout later showed that no pleas for help from those behind the van would have been heard, and Ramani confirmed that he had not taken into account the welfare of those hiding.

Upon arrival at the British border in France, British border military officers searched the van and quickly identified the migrants hiding inside. All illegal immigrants claimed to be Iraqi men under the age of 18.

CFI Investigator Katie Brown said:

Today’s verdict is the result of an excellent investigation that put an end to Raman’s criminal pattern.

Smugglers are motivated by money alone and have no regard for the safety of their exploiters.

This case is a message that we do not stop looking for people involved in immigration crimes.

Ramani will be sentenced to two years and seven months in prison, at which point he may be deported as a Foreign National Offender (FNO).

The government’s new immigration plan will provide maximum sentences for illegal entry to those who break our laws and will help introduce maximum life imprisonment for those who encourage illegal entry.

