Novavax offers us a fourth strong vaccine against Covid-19





Novavax, a small US company backed by lavish backing from the US government, announced the results of a clinical trial of its Covid-19 vaccine in the US and Mexico on Monday, finding that its two-shot inoculation offers powerful protection against the coronavirus.

In the trial on 29,960 people, the vaccine demonstrated an overall efficacy of 90.4%, on par with vaccines manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, and superior to the single injection vaccine from Johnson & Johnson. The Novavax vaccine has been shown to be 100 percent effective in preventing moderate to severe disease.

Despite these impressive results, the future of vaccines in the United States is uncertain and there may be more needed in other countries. Novavax says it cannot seek emergency clearance from the Food and Drug Administration until the end of September. And with a plentiful supply of three other licensed vaccines, the agency may tell Novavax to apply for a full license instead, a process that could take several additional months.

Company CEO Stanley Erck admitted in an interview that Novavax would likely get its first clearance elsewhere. The company is also applying in Great Britain, the European Union, India and South Korea.

I think the good news is that the data is so compelling it makes everyone pay attention to our cases, Erck said.

By the time Novavax gets the green light from the US government, it may be too late to contribute to the country’s first wave of vaccinations. But many vaccine experts expect that with declining immunity and emerging variants, the country will need booster vaccines at some point. And the protein-based technology used in the Novavax vaccine may be particularly effective at amplifying protection, even if people have already been vaccinated with a different formulation.

They can be really the right ones for boosters, said Dr. Luciana Borio, who was acting chief scientist at the FDA from 2015 to 2017.

Last year, the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed ​​program awarded Novavax a $ 1.6 billion contract for 100 million future doses. The company has gained this tremendous support despite never bringing a vaccine to the market for more than three decades.

In January, Novavax announced that its trial of 15,000 people in Britain found the vaccine to be 96% effective against the original coronavirus. Against Alpha, a variant of the virus first identified in Britain, the efficacy dropped slightly to 86%. In South Africa, where Novavax conducted a smaller-scale trial on 2,900 people and where the beta variant was dominant, the company found an efficacy of only 49%.

But the trial in South Africa was complicated by the fact that a number of volunteers had HIV, which is known to hamper vaccines. In addition, the study was so small that it was difficult to estimate the degree of protection the vaccine offered to HIV-negative volunteers.

With the support of Operation Warp Speed, Novavax drew up plans for an even larger late stage trial in the United States and Mexico. But manufacturing difficulties delayed its launch until December.

At that time, the United States had authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. In February, while the Novavax lawsuit was still pending, the government cleared Johnson & Johnsons.

Pending trial results, Novavax has teamed up with other companies to start manufacturing massive amounts of its vaccine. In India, it has partnered with the Serum Institute and in South Korea with SK Biosciences. Novavax has entered into an agreement with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to deliver 1.1 billion doses to middle- and low-income countries.

But the company’s struggles with scaling continued, and it took longer to develop special tests used to confirm the quality of its product.

The new results were based on 77 volunteers in the trial who contracted Covid-19. The volunteers who received placebo injections were much more likely than the vaccinated to get sick, a statistical difference that resulted in an efficacy of 90.4%.

It’s a good result, said Natalie Dean, a biostatistician at the University of Florida. This places them in that high level.

The vaccine was shown to be similarly effective in a group of high-risk volunteers over the age of 65, with medical risk factors or in jobs that exposed them to the virus.

Novavax sequenced the genomes of 54 of 77 viral samples and found that half were Alpha, the variant that became dominant in the United States this spring.

The side effects of the vaccines were relatively mild. Some volunteers reported fatigue, headaches, and other minor symptoms. This vaccine seems easier on the arms, said John Moore, a virologist at Weill Cornell Medicine who volunteered in the Novavax trial.

Novavax will seek clearance in the United States after it finishes developing a quality control test, according to its chief executive. You have to test them all over the place from Sunday to show that under all conditions you get the same response, Mr Erck said. And it takes time.

Mr Erck said the company plans to manufacture 100 million doses per month by the end of the third quarter and 150 million doses per month by the end of the fourth quarter.

With each passing week, the United States is creating more authorized vaccines from other companies, raising the question of whether the country should issue more emergency use or EUA authorizations.

The law says that once you have enough doses, there is no need for additional EUA, Dr Borio said.

A sign that the FDA is changing its approach to Covid-19 vaccines arrived last week. A US company called Ocugen had requested emergency clearance for Covaxin, a Covid-19 vaccine now in use in India. But on Thursday, the company announced that the FDA has recommended going the standard route to full approval, known as a biologics license application, which takes many more months.

But because Novavax has been consulting with the FDA for the past year about its trials, Erck said the company may be able to continue with plans to seek emergency use authorization.

So far, they have indicated that if you are in the process of getting an EUA, you can continue for an EUA, Mr Erck said. Anyone could tell you that could change, but I don’t know how to predict it.

Dr Paul Offit, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania and a member of the FDA’s vaccine advisory committee, said Novavax’s highly effective vaccine would be welcome. The more the merrier, he said. I think there is room for a lot more vaccines because we were going to have to deal with this virus for years, if not decades.

Novavax is preparing for this future by studying how its vaccine might work as a booster. A new version of the vaccine contains the proteins of the beta variant first identified in South Africa.

Researchers gave beta boosters to baboons that had been vaccinated with the original version of the Novavax vaccine in experiments a year ago. Researchers found that baboons’ immunity to Covid-19 increased after this booster, protecting them against Beta, Alpha and the original version of the coronavirus.

When you increase, you see a very high booster response, said Matthew Frieman, a virologist at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and co-author of the new study. The study has not yet been published in a scientific journal.

Dr Frieman said the new study offered encouraging evidence that Novavax vaccines may work well as boosters. He also suggested that people receiving vaccines for the first time would do well to get a mix of the original and beta versions to broaden their protection against the newer variants, he said.

Novavax can be used as a booster in the United States, but it will certainly be the first vaccine many people see around the world, he said.

