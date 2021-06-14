Lloyd scores a quick goal and the Americans beat Jamaica 4-0 | Sports





HOUSTON (AP) Carli Lloyd scored 24 seconds into the game and the United States Women’s National Team beat Jamaica 4-0 on Sunday night in the Summer Series.

The American women are undefeated in 41 straight games, the third longest streak in the team’s history. The team is undefeated in 55 games on American soil.

Lloyds’ goal was the fastest for the Americans since Alex Morgan scored in 12 seconds against Costa Rica in a 2016 game.

Lloyd also became the oldest woman at 38 years and 332 days to score a goal for the national team. It was Lloyd’s 303rd appearance with the team.

Records are records, they will always be broken, Lloyd said. For me, it’s just about winning games, it’s about helping the team. I’m not looking for these recordings, it’s just a good reminder just to know how grateful I am to be on the pitch. Nothing was ever given to me. I had to win every opportunity.

Head coach Vlatko Andonovski has made six roster changes since winning 1-0 in Thursday’s Summer Series opener against Portugal.

Andonovski started Adrianna Franch in goal, giving Alyssa Naeher an evening off. Midfielder Catarina Macario, who played at Stanford before signing professionally with Lyon, has made her fourth appearance for the national team.

Andonovski uses the Summer Series matches to decide the final squad for the next Olympics. He will have to reduce the roster to just 18 players for Tokyo.

It’s always difficult, ”he said. We have a very comprehensive list, the depth chart is of a very deep quality. So whatever the number, it will always be difficult.

Lindsey Horan scored from the penalty spot in the seventh minute. Midge Purce made it 3-0 in the 22nd minute for his second international goal.

Morgan added one more stoppage-time goal. It was Morgan’s 110th goal for the United States.

The game plan changed in the second half, partly because of the score, partly because we wanted to see things, and partly because of the problems the opponent presented to us, said Andonovski. But I was happy with the way we played the game. We set the pace. The only thing I wasn’t happy with was that after we scored the third goal we kept rushing the attacks and it wasn’t necessary.

Rose Lavelle rolled her ankle in the first half and eventually left the game as a precaution.

The United States, 8-0-1 this year, travel to Austin to face Nigeria at the new Q2 Stadium on Wednesday night. The Super Falcons were tied 3-3 with Portugal in the previous game at BBVA Stadium on Sunday.

