US documents solve mystery of remains of Japanese war criminal





Until recently, the location of the remains of Japanese Prime Minister Hideki Tojo executed during the war was one of the biggest mysteries of WWII in the country he once ruled.

Today, a Japanese university professor revealed declassified U.S. military documents that appear to contain the answer.

Documents show cremated ashes of Tojo, one of the masterminds of the Pearl Harbor attack, were scattered from a US Army plane over the Pacific Ocean about 30 miles east from Yokohama, the second largest city in Japan, south of Tokyo.

It was a tension-filled and top-secret mission, with US officials apparently taking extreme measures designed to keep the remains of Tojo and those of six others executed with him away from ultra-nationalists seeking to glorify them as as martyrs. The seven were hanged for war crimes just before Christmas in 1948, three years after the defeat of Japan.

The discovery partially ends a painful chapter in Japanese history that is still playing out today, as conservative Japanese politicians attempt to whitewash history, resulting in friction with victims of war, especially China and South Korea.

After years of checking and verifying details and assessing the significance of what he found, Nihon University professor Hiroaki Takazawa released the clues to the location of the remains last week. . He came across the declassified documents in 2018 at the United States National Archives in Washington. According to the Japan National Institute for Defense Studies and the Japan Center for Asian Historical Archives, it is believed to be the first official document showing the treatment of the remains of seven war criminals.

Hidetoshi Tojo, the leader’s great-grandson, told The Associated Press that the absence of the remains has long been a humiliation for bereaved families, but he is relieved that the information has come to light.

If his remains were at least scattered in Japanese territorial waters… I think he still had some luck, Tojo said. I want to invite my friends over and lay flowers to honor him “if more details on the location of the remains become available.

Smoke rises from the wrecks of the American battleships USS West Virginia and USS Tennessee during the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. Time Life Pictures / Getty Images Contributor

Hideki Tojo, Prime Minister for much of World War II, is a complicated figure, revered by some conservatives as a patriot but hated by many in the West for prolonging the war, which only ended after the bombings. atomic bombs from Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

About a month after August 15, 1945, when then-Emperor Hirohito announced Japan’s defeat by a stunned nation, Tojo committed suicide in a failed suicide attempt while on the point of being arrested in his modest home in Tokyo.

Takazawa, the Nihon University professor specializing in war court issues, found the documents while researching the U.S. archives on other war crimes trials. The documents, he said, are valuable because they officially detail previously little-known facts about what happened and provide an approximate location of where the ashes were scattered.

He plans to continue his research on other executions. More than 4,000 people have been convicted of war crimes by other international tribunals, and around 920 of them have been executed.

Tojo and the other six hanged were among 28 Japanese warlords tried for war crimes by the International Military Tribunal for the Far East from 1946 to 1948. Twenty-five were found guilty, including 16 sentenced to prison in life, including two to shorter prison terms. Two other people died during the trial and one case was dismissed.

Hideki Tojo answers “not guilty” during a war crimes trial in Tokyo in November 1948. AP file

In one of the newly revealed documents dated December 23, 1948 and bearing a secret stamp, US Army Major Luther Frierson wrote: “I certify that I received the remains, supervised the cremation and personally dispersed the ashes. subsequent executed war criminals at sea from an Eighth Army liaison aircraft. “

The whole operation was strained, with U.S. officials being extremely careful not to leave a single grain of ash behind, apparently to avoid them being stolen by admiring ultra-nationalists, Takazawa said.

In addition to their attempt to prevent the remains from being glorified, I think the US military was adamant not to allow the remains to return to Japanese territory… as an ultimate humiliation, ”Takazawa said.

The documents indicate that when the cremation was completed, the ovens were “cleared of the remains in their entirety.”

Special care was taken to avoid neglecting even the smallest particles of leftovers, wrote Frierson.

