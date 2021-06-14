1.6 billion investment to upgrade British Ministry of Defense





Four new contracts valued at 1.6 billion have been awarded to industries providing critical building maintenance and hard facility repair services throughout the British Defense Complex.

Forming part of the first phase of the Future Defense Infrastructure Services (FDIS) program, the contract covers 31,000 units and provides facilities to more than 400 defense facilities across the UK, including RAF Lossiemouth, Catterick, Andover and Britannia Royal Naval Colleges. We will support you.

The deal will create and retain thousands of jobs across the UK, including over 340 jobs in Scotland and Northern Ireland. This investment will also ensure that small businesses across the UK are supported through the defense supply chain.

The 7-year contract includes:

Mitie: 160 million units at facilities across Scotland and Northern Ireland

Vivo: 558 million for Central England, including Wales, Midlands and Northern England. Vivo also has 336 million contracts awarded for facility deliveries in South West England.

Vinci: $422 million for South East England

Facility management includes maintenance of defense buildings, accommodation and training facilities throughout British estates, including plumbing and electrical work, and provides general infrastructure repair services.

Defense Procurement Minister Jeremy Quin said:

Our staff are at the heart of what we do and these contracts will provide key services and facility management for our military personnel across the country.

Helping modernize and transform defense facilities, the program will support thousands of jobs across the UK.

As the Prime Minister announced in November, the Ministry of Defense has increased funding by more than 2.4 billion over the next four years. This investment, further described in the Defense Command document, reaffirms MOD’s commitment to maximizing the use of defense assets and prioritizing funding for critical infrastructure.

Defense Infrastructure Organization Chief Operating Officer (DIO) David Brewer said:

We are passionate about what we do every day to support the military and their families across the UK. Future defense infrastructure contracts for built properties represent an increased investment in the maintenance of the MOD and will provide improved response times and increase the amount of planned maintenance.

We are delighted to announce a successful supplier. I look forward to working with these industry-leading organizations to continue what we are doing to improve the services we provide for military and women.

Building real estate contracts create and retain thousands of jobs and protect local supply chains across the UK.

DIO works with large and small businesses throughout the supply chain to build a broader and more diverse supply base by supporting local industries and providing the military with the facilities it needs to live, work, train and deploy.

DIO is committed to improving the services it provides to Armed Forces customers, and the FDIS program does this by integrating customer insights into their plans, digitizing services and processes where possible, and building stronger relationships with their suppliers. There is.

As part of the FDIS, the contract is the first of 10 to be awarded between now and 2022. In the later stages of the FDIS program, additional contracts will be awarded for accommodation services and the management and maintenance of the British Defense Training Complex.

