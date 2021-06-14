U.S. Embassy mocks donation of 80 vaccine vials to Trinidad and Tobago





The U.S. Embassy in Trinidad and Tobago has been mocked after offering the nation 80 vials of COVID-19 vaccine. The vials contain a total of 400 doses of vaccine. Trinidad and Tobago has a population of 1.4 million. The doses will go to the National Security Ministry, local officials said. See more stories on the Insider business page.

The U.S. Embassy in Trinidad and Tobago has drawn mockery online after it announced it had donated 80 vials of COVID-19 vaccine to the island nation of 1.4 million people.

In a tweet published on Sunday evening local time, the United States Embassy in Port of Spain, the nation’s capital, announced the donation, saying “every vaccine counts.”

“The government of the United States of America has donated COVID-19 vaccines to the government of Trinidad and Tobago. The donation includes 80 vials of Pfizer vaccine. The United States is committed to assisting the government of Trinidad and Tobago in its vaccination efforts. We believe every vaccine counts, ”the tweet read.

U.S. Embassy Outlet (@USinTT) June 14, 2021

A single vial of Pfizer vaccine can produce five doses and is given as two injections 21 days apart, meaning the gift is likely to produce around 400 injections and could immunize 200 people.

The tweet was shared widely, with many comments expressing surprise at the size of the giveaway compared to Trinidad and Tobago’s population of 1.4 million. Many laughed at the giveaway, with some users sharing memes about the giveaway.

teri.zin, Openly Blcqu Ftt (@intelligentwat) June 14, 2021shahenshahpilsudski () (@misandrogynist) June 14, 2021 Neutral Milf Hotel (@thetrompwner) June 14, 2021

The original embassy tweet has been cited over 1,800 times at the time of writing and has garnered over 400 responses.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds told the local Trinidad Daily Express that the vials were to be turned over to the Department of National Security.

“It has nothing to do with a large donation which we believe is being considered by the United States government,” Hinds told the newspaper.

“This is only a small number for the Department of National Security as a gift that we are happy to accept.”

Trinidad and Tobago has recorded 670 deaths and nearly 29,000 cases of the virus. The country saw a sharp increase in cases and deaths in May of this year, having escaped with a much lower number of cases during the first wave of the global pandemic.

During the May surge, the United States donated two field hospitals, with a total of 80 beds, in Trinidad and Tobago, the embassy said.

U.S. Embassy Outlet (@USinTT) May 13, 2021

The Embassy’s website also announces President Joe Biden’s pledge to deliver 500 million vaccines to low-income countries through COVAX, but Trinidad and Tobago is not eligible for this program.

Loading Something is loading.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos