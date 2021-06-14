Paper Request: Bankruptcy Research and Technical Conference





The meeting will be held on November 19, 2021, with the following objectives:

It provides a platform for current bankruptcy research and technical discussion, facilitating strong connections between academia, and the bankruptcy sector and policy makers encouraging stakeholder input and feedback.

The meeting titles and topics are as follows:

Future Thinking: Bankruptcy Strategies for the Post-Pandemic Economy

We invite all scholars, researchers, graduate students, bankruptcy practitioners, and anyone interested in bankruptcy law and related fields by submitting for presentation at the conference.

Technical issues related to academic research papers or bankruptcy practices

Bankruptcy Services welcomes submissions in all areas of personal and corporate bankruptcy, whether UK or overseas. Priority will be given to submissions beyond the response to Covid19. We are looking for new and exciting perspectives on the future of bankruptcy law and regulation.

The deadline for submissions is Friday, July 23rd. Selected papers must submit a full draft of the paper to be presented at the conference by Friday, October 22nd.

Research submissions are reviewed by a panel of scholars in the field of bankruptcy law and bankruptcy services officers. Technical submissions are reviewed by a panel of representatives of the Bankruptcy Services.

The conference is hosted at Aston University in Birmingham and is expected to be attended by presenters and a limited number of delegations in person. Meetings can also be attended via video conferencing.

meeting format

The conference is expected to include a maximum of 8 submissions. The presenter introduces a research paper or selected technical problem for approximately 20 minutes. Additional time is available for discussion and Q&A.

Research papers selected for presentation at the conference will be considered for inclusion in conference proceedings hosted by the Insolvency Service.

Abstract Submission

Those wishing to submit must complete an abstract (500 characters or less) and send it to [email protected] Please indicate in your covering email whether you are submitting a research paper or a technical issue for discussion.

The covering email should also include your name, company/affiliation/role (if applicable), email and phone number. This information will be deleted when the abstract is forwarded to the relevant panel for review. Make sure your abstract does not contain any information or acknowledgments that could reveal your identity, company or affiliation.

more information

If you have any questions, please contact Laura Bardsley at laur[email protected]

