Downs, Schnell clinch last spots on US Olympic diving team | Sports





INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Tyler Downs defeated two Olympians to win the men’s 3-meter title at the diving trials in the United States, winning a trip to the Tokyo Games at 17. Delaney Schnell won the women’s 10-meter platform title on Sunday.

Downs finished with 1333.75 points. Andrew Copobianco was second with 1,319.40.

David Boudia, who won the 10-meter title at the London Games in 2012 and finished third in Rio five years ago, was third and missed a fourth Olympic appearance. It totaled 1,314.95. Michael Hixon, silver medalist in the 3-meter synchro in 2016, was fourth.

It wasn’t my best competition by far, said Boudia.

He switched from platform to springboard after suffering a concussion in training in 2018. In Sunday’s final, Boudia went from first to third after four laps. He fell to fifth place before rallying to third place.

But the father of three has expressed no regrets.

I don’t think I’ve ever walked away from a loss like this so happily in my career, said Boudia. I watch Andrew and how he fought back. He did the job. Tyler Downs, I think everyone in this building had a tear for him. He has an exciting future and I’m super proud of him.

Tokyo will be Downs’ second international meeting.

Schnell won the women’s platform with 1,021.90 points to secure her second place for Tokyo. Earlier, she and her partner Jessica Parratto qualified first in the 10-meter synchro. Parratto was fourth in individual platform.

Katrina Young, a 2016 Olympian, took second place finishing second at 984.70.

Laura Wilkinson, the 2000 Olympic champion, finished 10th out of 12 divers in the final. The 43-year-old mother-of-four first retired in 2008 after her third games.

Her victory in Sydney is the last for an American at the Games.

More AP: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

