UK companies call for more support as UK lockdown continues





Business leaders have called for further UK government support for businesses as ministers prepare to delay the reopening of the economy.

Boris Johnson said much of Britain’s easing of lockdown restrictions would not go as planned on June 21 and would delay businesses like nightclubs by up to four weeks before reopening.

The British Prime Minister is expected to announce the delay at a Downing Street press conference, where he said “one more round” is needed to vaccinate more people before the final restrictions are relaxed. He is expected to be delayed until July 19, and will likely take a break in two weeks if the data turns out to be much better than expected.

Hospitality groups have already warned that social distancing in bars and restaurants will significantly reduce earnings during high season, while office occupants have warned that they should reconsider their plans to return to the office as they instruct their employees to work from home whenever possible. will be extended.

The UK’s oldest employer group, the Institute of Directors, said on June 21 that restrictions due to the delay would extend beyond the relief the government has put in place to help businesses through the pandemic.

Roger Barker, IoD’s head of policy, said the delay was “a huge blow to many businesses, especially the retail and hospitality sectors.” As Britain warns that it is “approaching the edge of the cliff,” he says it is important that further assistance is “promoted in proportion to the extension of the blockade”.

At the end of June, businesses will have to pay their quarterly rents next week, but this month incurs new significant costs that end the commercial rent eviction ban. Landlords owe £6 billion in rent from tenants that closed during the pandemic, but halting coronavirus-induced bankruptcy relief would put thousands of businesses at risk.

Starting July 1, employers will be required to donate 10% to additional expenses, with business fee relief reduced to about two-thirds. Businesses are starting to repay interest on government-returned Covid-19 loans.

The Federation of Small Businesses is telling ministers to delay the reduction of the shutdown system and extend the rental moratorium for six months, as well as write off return loans to businesses that are still closed, and to cover retail, hospitality and leisure.

recommendation

The Treasury is resisting pressure to introduce new business support to help businesses hit by the new delays in the eventual lockdown.

The government announced in the spring that it will not completely withdraw its ‘if-if system’, which pays 80% of its usual salary until the end of September.

A senior government statistic said that starting in July, the demand for a 10% donation on additional expenses is still generous compared to other countries, including France, where businesses are currently required to pay 25% of the wages of those receiving state aid.

The number of flappers is estimated at 1.8m now, from over 10m at the peak of the crisis.

A senior official said the government has introduced a £2 billion plan specifically to distribute funds to businesses in a coercive sector where Congress is still struggling, half of which has not yet been spent.

“The reason we maintained support in various forms, including sponsorship schemes, business cost reductions, and lower VAT on hospitality, was knowing that uncertainty would continue.

“The most important thing a government can offer businesses is confidence in the way forward and the confidence that important support initiatives will expand,” said Claire Walker, co-executive director of the British Chamber of Commerce.

Business leaders are concerned about the impact on city centers if workers stay home longer and social distancing continues to restrict trade.

London First’s head John Dickie said London companies are hoping to “give back their workers on a massive scale, at least part of the time.” “It’s very disappointing,” he said. If they are delayed, the important thing is to extend help to businesses in areas hampered by the current rules.”

“A delay of one month with just a week’s notice will increase additional costs for already vulnerable businesses,” said Jace Tyrrell, chief executive of the New West End Company, which represents 600 companies in central London.

Footfall is about half the epidemic level across the West End, he added. “For businesses to survive this recent blow, the government should extend business rate easing until at least October and consider easing the Sunday trading law,” Tyrrell said. “When shoppers return to downtown, it’s important to give businesses the best chance to survive and thrive.”

The government has not ruled out further delays unless the spread of the Delta coronavirus strain is halted. Health Minister Edward Argar told the BBC that more restrictions would be needed. He added that the main goal is to ensure that all easing is irreversible.

