Philippines again suspends cancellation of troop pact with United States amid dispute with China





The Philippines has for the third time suspended its decision to quash a two-decade-old visiting forces deal with the United States, its foreign minister said on Monday amid a territorial dispute with China in the South China Sea.

Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin said the suspension would be for another six months while President Rodrigo Duterte “studies and both sides further respond to his concerns about particular aspects of the deal.”

The Philippines is a treaty ally of the United States, and several military agreements depend on the VFA, which provides rules for the rotation of thousands of American troops inside and outside the Philippines for drills and drills. war.

Duterte last year informed Washington that he was canceling the deal, which came amid outrage over the denial of a US visa from a senator and ally. The pact would have ended in August if Duterte had not extended his life a third time.

His turnaround came as tensions grew between the Philippines and China over the disputed waters of the South China Sea, which China claims almost entirely.[nL3N2NG027]

Manila has repeatedly protested what it described as the “illegal” and “threatening” presence of hundreds of Chinese “maritime militias” inside its exclusive economic zone.

His move also follows an announcement by the United States that the Philippines was among the countries that will receive part of the 80 million COVID-19 vaccines it gives.

Ties between the United States and its former colony have been complicated by Duterte’s rise to power in 2016 and his frequent condemnation of US foreign policy and its membership in China.

Jose Manuel Romualdez, Manila’s ambassador to Washington, told Reuters on June 3 that the two-decade-old defense pact between the Philippines and the United States had been overhauled to make it “acceptable” and “mutually beneficial” to the United States. two countries. Read more

Manila has in the past been unhappy with issues such as the lack of jurisdiction over US personnel convicted of crimes in the Philippines and damage to the environment during maritime exercises.

The Philippines, Brunei, China, Malaysia, Taiwan and Vietnam have competing claims for sovereignty in the South China Sea, through which goods worth more than $ 3 trillion annually pass.

The U.S. Embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

