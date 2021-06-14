UK Weather: Hottest day of the year So far, the temperature has recorded 28.6C. UK News





The UK had the hottest day ever at London’s Heathrow Airport, recording 28.6C (83.48F).

The previous high was 28.3C (83F) in North Salt, West London on June 2nd.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned people to be prepared when going out as UV and pollen levels are high in many parts of the UK and Wales.

It is expected to be hot for several days before thunderstorms move across the UK and temperatures get cooler.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a yellow weather warning for eastern Wales and most of the UK from Wednesday to Friday, stating travel disruption and possible flooding.

Meteorologist Dan Stroud said: “We’re going to be able to change more and more as the weekend approaches.

“It is likely that there are still more stable orders and warmer weather at the end of the month is possible, but in general more changes are happening starting this weekend.”

The football fans cheering for Scotland north of the border were even cooler.

The highest temperature in Aberdeen was 17C (62.6F), but the temperature in Glasgow was still a few degrees cooler.

It was only around 14C (57.2F) that Scotland started its Euro 2020 campaign against the Czech Republic in Hampden Park.

Northern Ireland had a high of 17C (62.6F) on Monday and Wales had a warm 24.4C (75.92F).

The Bureau of Meteorology predicted Sunday would be the hottest day of the year, but was shy in London’s Heathrow and St James’s Park, with temperatures hitting 28C (82.4F).

