U.S. Supreme Court Seeks Biden’s Opinion on Harvard Admissions Dispute





The United States Supreme Court on Monday asked President Joe Biden’s administration for its opinion on whether judges should hear a challenge to Harvard University’s consideration of race in admissions undergraduate students.

The case, if considered in court, would give the court’s conservative majority a chance to end affirmative action policies used to increase the number of black and Hispanic students on American campuses.

The court action signals the interest of at least some of the nine judges in considering an appeal by a group called Students for Fair Admissions, founded by anti-affirmative activist Edward Blum, of a lower court ruling that has confirmed the Harvard program. The lawsuit accused Harvard of discriminating against Asian American applicants in violation of a 1964 federal civil rights law.

The Supreme Court has a Conservative 6-3 majority.

Blum said in a statement that his group “remains hopeful that regardless of the views of the Solicitor General (of the Biden administration), the judges will agree to hear our case and end the well-founded affirmative action. on race in college admissions “.

Harvard declined to comment.

The use of affirmative action has withstood Supreme Court scrutiny for decades, including in a 2016 ruling involving a Blum-backed white student who challenged a University of Texas policy, though judges have restricted its application.

The Boston-based 1st US Court of Appeals ruled in November that Harvard’s consideration of race was not “unacceptably broad” and was “meaningful” because it precluded the racial diversity of its people. undergraduates collapsing. A federal judge in 2019 also ruled in favor of the Ivy League school after a three-week trial.

Harvard, one of the most prestigious schools in the world, said the number of black and Hispanic students would drop by almost half if its affirmative action program was canceled. Lawyers for Harvard have said it only views race “in a flexible, non-mechanical way” and does not automatically favor certain races in deciding which students to accept.

Blum’s group sued in 2014, accusing Harvard of violating Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination based on race, color or national origin in any program. or activity receiving federal financial assistance. Harvard is a private university located in Cambridge, Massachusetts, which receives federal funding.

Students for Fair Admissions said its membership included Asian American applicants rejected by Harvard. The identity of these Asian Americans has been withheld throughout the litigation. Blum said they all scored high on tests and participated in high school extracurricular activities and that Harvard attorneys interviewed many of them during the litigation.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos