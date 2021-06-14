Chris and Rosie Ramsey help Amazon support UK small businesses with fun videos for Prime Day.





Comedian and Strictly Come Dancing star Chris Ramsey and podcast co-star, wife Rosie, to celebrate retailers to celebrate retailers to congratulate retailers to pack small business Dock & Bay orders at retailer Dock & Bay Roll up your sleeves for From now through June 20 on Amazon Store for small business products.

Author of Chris and Rosie-Shagged. married. painful. And the blockbuster podcast of the same name – Peek behind the curtain and follow the journey of small business products from UK small businesses selling on Amazon to shipping. Ramseys follows SMB’s journey by getting stuck in life at the Amazon Fulfillment Center and surprising unsuspecting customers by joining a team of delivery drivers. Through the video, we find out which of them shop the most online, and reveal his habit of calming Rosie by seeing Chriss delight in seeing the robot at the Amazons Fulfillment Center.

Podcasting husband and wife Chris and Rosie Ramsey kick off Prime Day by visiting the team at the Amazons Fulfillment Center in Tilbury, London, following the product’s journey from production to delivery at one of Amazons small business sellers. Monday 21st June. Issue Date: Monday, June 14, 2021. PA photo. Photo Source: Jonathan Hordle/PA Wire

dock and bay

They meet Andy Jefferies of Dock & Bay, a young entrepreneur and Amazon small business seller, and they get to know his story. Dock & Bay is a colorful beachwear brand selling stylish quick-drying towels, shorts, pool/beach replacement ponchos and hair wraps. One of thousands of UK small business sellers reaching customers worldwide through Amazon.

Chris and Rosie Ramsey said: Before today, I didn’t know that more than half of the products sold on Amazon were small businesses. So I was able to meet Andy and hear more about how the site’s retail has positively impacted thousands of people in the UK. Companies like Dock & Bay. With so many artisan sellers and innovators to choose from, and an additional incentive to get 10 credits to support your small business, there’s no reason not to check out small businesses selling on Amazon before Prime Day.

As a family of four, including a little boy, you wouldn’t believe how often you shop on Amazon. Especially as I recently moved into a new home in a rural village. Luckily, your Prime membership means you get your stuff delivered the next day. Every year we look forward to Prime Day and browsing on June 21st and 22nd.

Podcasting husband and wife Chris and Rosie Ramsey meet with Dock and Bay small business co-founder Andy Jefferies (left) ahead of next week’s Amazon Prime Day to highlight the thousands of UK small businesses that retail online. platform. Issue Date: Monday, June 14, 2021. PA photo. Photo Source: David Parry/PA Wire

Find the video hosted on YouTube here (1m edit) here (4m edit). To include, download it on Vimeo here (long) and here (short).

