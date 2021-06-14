US STOCKS-S&P 500 Dips From Closing Record As Attention Shifts To Fed Meeting





(For a live Reuters blog on the US, UK and EU stock markets, click LIVE / or type LIVE / in a news window.)

* Lordstown collapses after CEO and CFO resign

* The tech-rich Nasdaq outperforms the S&P 500, the Dow Jones

* Indices: Dow down 0.4%, S&P down 0.1%, Nasdaq up 0.3% (add comment, details; update prices)

June 14 (Reuters) – The S&P 500 and Dow Jones eased on Monday, a day after the S&P 500 hit a record closing high, as investors awaited indications from the Federal Reserve meeting this week on central bank outlook on inflation and future bond purchases.

The tech-rich Nasdaq rose for the sixth time in the past seven sessions, buoyed by gains in shares of Tesla Inc, Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc.

Recent data has indicated that the US economy is gaining momentum but not overheating, taming inflation concerns and sending the S&P 500 to an all time high.

While the Fed reassured that any spike in inflation would be transient, policymakers could start discussing cutting bond purchases at the Tuesday-Wednesday meeting. Most analysts, however, don’t expect a decision until the annual central bank conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, in August.

Any change in the Fed’s conciliatory rhetoric could turn stock markets upside down. The benchmark index climbed 13% this year while the Dow Jones and Nasdaq rose 12.6% and 9.2% respectively.

The market expects the Fed not to alarm itself dramatically over inflation fears, or to act too soon with the cut, said Thomas Hayes, chairman and managing member of Great Hill Capital LLC at New York.

For this market to grow higher, technology must start to perform.

High-growth tech stocks, which were at the heart of a sell-off motivated by rate hike fears, gained a foothold this month to the detriment of economy-linked industrials, financials and materials.

Healthcare and financials were the main drag on the S&P 500 on Monday, while technology and consumer discretionary provided the biggest boost.

At 10:00 a.m.ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 140.86 points, or 0.41%, to 34,338.74, the S&P 500 lost 6.36 points, or 0.14%, to 4,241.34 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 40.35 points, or 0.29%, to 14,109.77.

Lordstown Motors Corp fell 20.8% after announcing the resignation of CEO Steve Burns and CFO Julio Rodriguez, days after the electric truck maker warned it might not have enough cash to stay active next year.

Energy stocks rose 0.6% as crude prices hit their highest levels in more than two years.

Tesla gained 1.4% after CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Sunday that the electric car marker would resume authorization of bitcoin transactions when miners who verify transactions use more renewable energy.

Rising issues outnumbered declines by a 1.1 to 1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.2 to 1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 16 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 136 new highs and seven new lows. (Reporting by Medha Singh and Devik Jain in Bangalore; editing by Maju Samuel)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos