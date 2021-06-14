Companies more eager to return to UK offices than employees, survey results | working from home





Official surveys show that company bosses are more eager than employees to return workers to UK offices after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) highlighted the gap between the expectations of workers and managers, saying that more than a third of telecommuters said more than 36 percent thought they would stay most of the week. However, only 24% of businesses plan to increase working from home in the future.

According to responses from thousands of workers and businesses surveyed by government statisticians over the past two months, the study suggests that high levels of uncertainty remain when employers have a choice. More than a quarter of businesses still don’t know what they will do.

The government comes amid doubts about a widespread return to office next week. The government is prepared to postpone the next step to ease pandemic restrictions in the UK on June 21. fell. Boris Johnson is due to make an announcement late Monday.

The corporate world is increasingly fragmented by telecommuting, but major banks across the city have plans to welcome more employees into their offices starting June 21.

They include Goldman Sachs. His boss, David Solomon, criticized teleworking as an aberration and demanded that he return to the office as soon as government guidance permits. About 30% of its 6,000 London employees now submit to their London office, where employees are screened twice a week by more than a dozen field medical staff. Plans to increase the number of offices will probably be undermined by delays from the UK government.

NatWest, Credit Suisse, Barclays and Deutsche Bank have also expected to recruit more staff starting next week, but are ready to tell their staff to wait until home orders are lifted.

A snapshot from ONS shows that workers are expected to have more flexibility in the future amid a surge in online job advertisements that mention telecommuting. However, although the pandemic has accelerated teleworking practices, early investigative evidence suggests it will still remain in the minority.

Figures show that most people did not work from home during the pandemic, despite high-paying roles in London and the South East, in IT and professional, teleworking.

The proportion of adults working from home increased from 27% in 2019 to an average of 37% last year, although this number fluctuated due to closure restrictions, but most people continued to work.

Separate figures from Morgan Stanley’s AlphaWise research division show that UK workers are increasingly spending more time at their desks over the past few months. Reflecting the gradual return to work after closure, UK office employees worked almost half (46%) of their hours at the end of May, the highest in six months.

Most UK employees expect to return to work in August compared to the average mid-July projections for the five countries surveyed. AlphaWise says office workers across Europe want to continue working from home an average of two days a week. On average, UK workers want to work remotely for 2.3 days, about half their working hours. This is slightly higher than in Europe.

Although UK workers are starting to return to higher numbers of offices, research shows that the UK is still lagging behind France, Germany, Italy and Spain when office-based employees return to their usual jobs.

According to ONS, 85% of employees currently working from home want a hybrid approach of office and telecommuting in the future. Businesses also expect to use these practices in the future, but expect the majority of their employees to be in the office.

High-income workers are more likely than low-wage workers to expect to continue a mixed mix of telecommuting and office work in the future. Younger workers expect to return to their normal jobs faster than older workers. IT and telecom businesses are most likely to offer telecommuting in the future.

ONS’s Hugh Stickland said: While it’s clear that many workers prefer to work from home, today’s research shows that bosses are still not convinced. It’s much easier to work from home when providing IT support than when running a cafe that is obviously impossible.

But the growing mention of telecommuting ads shows that at least some employers are approaching the new standard.

