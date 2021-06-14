U.S. Supreme Court rejects white supremacist challenge to riot law





The United States Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a free speech challenge against a federal riot law brought by two members of a white supremacist activist group who pleaded guilty to crimes related to a deadly rally in 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The judges declined to hear appeals from the two Californian men, Michael Miselis and Benjamin Daley, from a lower court ruling that upheld their convictions under the 1968 riot law, but also held that parts of the law violated the First Amendment to the US Constitution. guarantee of freedom of expression.

The law, enacted in the context of civil rights and anti-war protests in the United States of the 1960s, criminalizes traveling “in interstate or foreign commerce” with the intent of inciting, encourage, organize, promote or participate in a riot.

Miselis and Daley were members of the Southern California-based Rise Above Movement, a group of white supremacists who identified themselves as “combat-ready” and whose goal was to engage in violent attacks against counter-protesters during the various political gatherings. Daley was one of the founders of the group, whose members spent weekends training in martial arts and other fighting skills.

The “Unit the Right” rally on August 12, 2017 escalated into violence and shocked the nation. A man named James Fields, a self-proclaimed neo-Nazi, crashed his car into a mob of counter-protesters, killing a 32-year-old woman named Heather Heyer. Fields was sentenced to life in prison in 2019.

Participants in the rally gathered in part to protest the planned removal of a statue in the university town of Robert E. Lee, the general who led the military forces of the pro-slavery Confederacy during the Civil War of the years 1860.

The day before the rally, Miselis and Daley joined hundreds of white nationalists in a march chanting slogans such as “Blood and dirt!” and “The Jews will not replace us!” Daley and others attacked the counter-protesters with their tiki torches, according to court documents.

As documented by federal authorities, the next morning, the two men engaged in further violence against the counter-demonstrators. Daley punched and kicked a man, while Miselis, once a doctoral student in aerospace engineering, punched a woman to the ground. Daley hit a second man, which Miselis also hit so hard he broke his toe, authorities said. Daley grabbed a protester by the throat, choked her, then threw her to the ground, authorities said.

After the riot, then President Donald Trump said there had been “great people on both sides” in Charlottesville.

Miselis and Daley have been charged with conspiring to violate riot law and traveling interstate commerce with the intent to riot under that law.

The men sought to dismiss their accusations, arguing that the law was too broad and prohibited constitutionally protected speech. After a federal judge rejected this argument, they pleaded guilty. Daley was sentenced to 37 months in prison and Miselis to 27 months.

The 4th U.S. Court of Appeals, based in Richmond, Va., Ruled in 2020 that parts of the law, including those criminalizing speech that tends to encourage a riot, violate the First Amendment, but has upheld the convictions as the charges fell under other parts of the law that were constitutional.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos