US-China relations “set on course for great confrontation,” analyst says





Tensions between the United States and China are likely to only worsen under the Biden administration, according to Raymond James chief executive Ed Mills.

“This kind of relationship sets us on the path to a great confrontation,” said Mills, who is also the political analyst for the financial services firm in Washington. “I think we’re going to see an increase in the conversation about decoupling and more conversations about ‘Are we going into another cold war between these two economies? “”

Mills specifically cited the combination of the US Senate having recently passed an ambitious bill to invest a quarter of a trillion dollars in stimulating domestic manufacturing to compete with China and President Joe Biden signing an executive order expanding the ban on the Trump era on US investments in Chinese companies with supposed links to the Chinese military.

“We have effectively armed our capital markets,” Mills told Yahoo Finance Live (video above). “In the future, we continue to believe that China will retaliate.”

Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping speaks with then-US Vice President Joe Biden during a trade roundtable at the American Chamber of Commerce in Washington, DC on February 14, 2012. (Photo: JIM WATSON / AFP via Getty Images)

Pressure is already mounting, he noted, with China’s passing last week of a new “foreign anti-sanctions law” that requires companies operating in China and the United States to choose between complying. sanctions from either country.

Do you want to defend human rights in China or do you want cheap solar panels? Francine Sullivan, vice president of business development at REC Silicon, a Norway-based polysilicon maker with factories in the United States, told the New York Times to illustrate the dilemma faced by companies that depend on the huge market. consumption of China.

If companies choose to comply with US sanctions against China, they could face sanctions in China.

“Directly, this absolutely continued what started under the Trump administration,” Mills noted. “And you can see that some of these policies have more teeth as they are fleshed out under the Biden administration.”

The story continues

US Vice President Joe Biden responds to a question from reporters at the International Studies Learning Center in South Gate, California. (Photo by Tim Rue / Corbis via Getty Images)

Three things the market is watching

Meanwhile, the market will be on the lookout for several upcoming geopolitical events: the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) meeting, any other update on relations with China, and Biden’s meeting with the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The market is always going to watch these meetings very closely,” Mills said. “The first thing the market will look at is: What does the NATO Alliance look like under President Biden? How much do other countries continue to commit to implementing their defense spending initiatives and how much is the United States spending on defense? “

The market is also monitoring “how well the United States can change the conversation related to China,” Mills said. “We have seen a number of hawkish positions on the part of the Biden administration, pursuing many positions of the Trump administration.”

The other big piece is Biden’s meeting with Putin.

“How much should we continue to worry about cyber attacks, ransomware attacks, especially since these attacks are focused on reopening the business?” Mills said. “We have had [an] impact on fuel and impact on food and impact on certain trips. Is it continuing or is it escalating or is President Biden able to convince President Putin … [that] there are real consequences and so some of it slows down? “

Aarthi is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. She can be contacted at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @aarthiswami.

