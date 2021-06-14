Refugee celebrations across the UK





This week is Refugee Week, a festival across the UK that celebrates the contribution, creativity and resilience of refugees and those seeking refuge.

The Government will celebrate this event by sharing the powerful stories of refugees who came to the UK through government-funded legal channels to start a new life in the UK.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said:

This week highlights everyone who has enriched our community since arriving in England to rebuild life.

Thanks to the generosity and support of the British people, thousands of refugees from all over the world are making a huge contribution to our society, culture and economy here and we are a better country.

I was moved by the amazing stories of people who do not live through hardship, but thrive and call England their home.

Britain has a long and proud tradition of providing homes to those fleeing persecution and oppression.

The UK’s generous international protection system has been protecting the most vulnerable through government-funded legal pathways since 2015, with more than 25,000 men, women and children seeking refuge in the world from atrocities in the UK more than any other European country. settled down.

It also welcomed 29,000 people through the refugee family reunion plan between 2015 and 2019. More than half of these were children.

And our new global British resettlement initiative, which is currently actively resettling refugees to the UK, will continue to provide refuge for those in need who are fleeing persecution and fleeing persecution.

Immigration Compliance and Attorney General Chris Philip said:

I am proud of what governments are doing to resettle the most vulnerable people around the world and the steps they are taking to strengthen refugee support and protection. In the last five years we have resettled more refugees than any other European country.

The proposal of a new immigration plan reduces incentives for people to risk their lives across straits on small, non-navigable ships.

This, along with an enhanced resettlement route, will break the fatal business model of smuggling gangs that use illegal routes to help economic migrants line up, preventing them from adequately supporting those in need of real protection.

Refugees who migrated to the UK as part of a proposal under the new immigration plan will be granted full rights and entitlements through indefinite leave. This will give them the certainty and stability they need to rebuild their lives.

In addition, priority will be given to refugees, including children in areas of conflict and instability, over those in European countries that are already safe.

They will receive more support to thrive in their communities. We help fund English lessons, find jobs, and build relationships with the community.

We will encourage stronger partnerships between local governments and community groups by ensuring more resettled refugees enter the UK through community sponsorship.

Our refined resettlement approach will also better respond to new international crises and resettlement refugees in urgent need more quickly.

