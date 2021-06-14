US releases NSA leaker Reality Winner into supervised custody





The U.S. federal government has released Reality Winner, the former NSA contractor who leaked information about Russia’s attempts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, from jail to supervised detention. The winner is currently at a residential reintegration management center in Texas, according to The Independent.

“His release is not a product of the mercy or compassionate release process, but rather the time saved through exemplary behavior while incarcerated,” Winner’s lawyer Alison Grinter Allen said on Twitter.

While Winner will likely end his sentence in November, his family are asking for a full pardon from President Joe Biden. “Reality has served a lot of time and has gone through quite a bit of trauma to essentially fight a man’s feelings about the validity of his election,” Allen told The Independent. “It’s the only way to make things right.”

Winner’s mother, Billie Winner-Davis, recently told MSNBC that she has contacted the White House every day since President Joe Biden took office in an attempt to secure her daughter’s pardon. So far, she has only received a standard letter in response, informing her that another agency has taken up the matter.

“The Trump administration has persecuted Reality so severely because of the information it released. And this administration’s continued silence is continued persecution,” she told the network. “All it will take is [Biden’s] signature to commute her sentence and bring her home. “

The US government arrested Winner in 2017 and sentenced her to five years and three months in prison, the longest sentence ever under espionage law, after pleading guilty to sharing classified material with the press. Much of the blame for Winner’s arrest has been blamed on The Intercept. The outlet journalists reportedly forwarded the original document Winner sent them to the government for validation. It included metadata that pointed authorities directly to Winner, which led to his arrest two days before The Intercept released their report. The outlet has since admitted having mismanaged the situation.

