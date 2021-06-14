UK hires covert scientists to counter foreign threats and cybercrime





Britain is hiring more top-secret scientists in an effort to counter threats from China and Russia.

Over the next three months, about 300 defense scientists will be advertised for jobs at the Defense Science and Technology Institute (Dstl), part of the Department of Defense (MoD) based at Porton Down near Salisbury. throughout the country.

Dstl’s largest recruitment push in its 20-year history is to make the UK a “science and technology powerhouse” by 2030 and its ability to “monitor, protect and defend” the nation’s interests. This is done with government efforts.

We are looking for scientists, as well as analysts and engineers specializing in artificial intelligence (AI) and space. More positions are expected to be advertised next year.

The role includes a focus on future threats such as increased hostility and aggression against technological advances in Russia and China, organized crime and the risks posed by terrorist groups and cyber hackers.

A MoD source told the PA news agency: “This new employee will be at the forefront of keeping the UK safe from a wide range of threats.”

In 2020, an increase in defense spending of £16.5 billion over the next four years was announced.

As part of this, MoD is investing £6 billion in research and development, including an additional £1 billion specifically for science and technology.

The news came after Prime Minister Boris Johnson was visiting to meet NATO leaders and insisting that the Western allies do not want a new cold war with China. But it posed a “challenge”.

Virologists prepare solutions in the laboratory of the Defense Science and Technology Institute (Dstl) in Porton Down near Salisbury, Wiltshire (Ben Birchall/PA).

Ahead of the meeting, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said relations with Russia were at “the lowest point” since the end of the Cold War.

Meanwhile, in a speech to the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) defense and security think tank, Lindy Cameron, head of the National Cyber ​​Security Center (NCSC), which is part of the GCHQ, said that the UK will continue to focus on cyber resilience to prevent attacks from reaching their targets.

Earlier this year, Johnson announced the results of a major review of foreign policy, acknowledging that China would pose a “big challenge” to Britain.

The strategy, which includes plans to increase Britain’s nuclear stockpile, says Russia remains “the most serious threat to our security”.

It presented risks from increased competition between countries, including a more resolute China, along with the “real possibilities” of terrorism, organized crime, climate change and another pandemic.

This review represents the UK’s goal of becoming a “science and technology superpower” by 2030, with the ability to “monitor, protect and defend our interests” in space and ensure state-of-the-art defense and offensive cyber capabilities.

Founded in 1916, the expansive and highly secure site of Porton Down in the heart of Wiltshire countryside is the world’s oldest chemical warfare research center.

Dstl’s highly trained scientists use strict safety measures to deal with substances known to be most dangerous, such as Ebola, anthrax, nerve agent Novichok and infectious diseases.

Inside the corridor with high containment laboratories (which are divided into four categories based on the degree of risk of the chemicals and pathogens inside), staff have also switched technologies to combat the coronavirus.

Part of their job is to counter future threats from adversaries like China and Russia. Defense Procurement Minister Jeremy Quin added that investment in research and development is “central to advances in defense and security”, adding, “This will upgrade our MoD science and technology programs and adapt our military to meet a variety of future threats. will be

“The Dstl Recruitment Campaign paves the way for the next generation of highly skilled scientists to design and engineer sophisticated projects that pioneer military equipment.”

