Sir Richard Sykes Appoints Chairman of the Vaccine Taskforce





With his extensive experience in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals, Sir Richard will lead an important work program to find, procure and deliver vaccines to support the largest vaccine program in UK history.

He has previously held senior positions in several internationally recognized scientific, pharmaceutical and medical institutions in the public and private sectors, including presidents of organizations including the Royal Institute of England, King Edward VII Hospital, the British Stem Cell Foundation and Singapore Biomedical. . Scientific International Advisory Board.

In addition, Sir Richard conducted an independent review of the strategies and objectives of the December 2020 Vaccine Task Force.

Health and Social Affairs Minister Matt Hancock said:

The Vaccine Taskforce has done a tremendous job in securing the world’s first clinically proven vaccine against COVID-19, and it’s fantastic that Sir Richard will join a team renowned for his extensive expertise.

We look forward to working closely with him in the future to ensure that the COVID-19 immunization program continues to save lives and the country is well prepared for health threats for years to come.

Sir Richard Sykes said:

I am delighted to be joining a wonderful team to continue our very important work on our COVID-19 immunization program.

I am determined to ensure that the UK remains in the best position to defeat this virus and has the tools it needs to respond to future public health threats.

As Britain’s immunization program continues at an unprecedented pace, Sir Richard will oversee the work of the Vaccine Taskforces. This includes helping prepare for potential booster programs and working to make the UK a global center of excellence for next-generation vaccines.

The government will create a March 2020 task force to report directly to the Minister of Health and Social Welfare.

A total of over 41 million people across the UK are now vaccinated with the first dose (79.2%), and over 29 million people have received both doses (56.9%).

background information

Sir Richard is a Non-Executive Director of PDS Biotechnology. He is president of the Research and Development Association and president of Brunel University.

He was Chairman of NHS London, Chairman of Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, Chairman and CEO of GlaxoSmithKline, Vice President of NetScientific plc, Lonza Group, Senior Non-Executive Director of Eurasian National Resources Corp, and Director of Economic Development Board International. EDBI) Senior Independent Director of Pte Ltd and Rio Tinto plc.

He was the president of Imperial College London. He is also a mentor to Chairman Mentors International (CMi), a global leader in mentoring.

