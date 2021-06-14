Attorney General Bonta Calls on SEC to Require US Companies to Disclose Financial Risks of Climate Change | State of California – Department of Justice





Oakland Attorney General Rob Bonta today led a coalition of 12 attorneys general to urge the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to require U.S. companies to provide detailed and accurate risk information financial situation they face as a result of climate change. The need to require such disclosures is urgent and clearly falls within the current authority of the SEC. In the past five years alone, climate change-related weather events have cost US businesses more than $ 600 billion in direct economic damage. Mandatory climate change disclosures are key to isolating the United States. and global financial systems against the systemic risk associated with climate change and to protect investors, including the many ordinary Americans whose retirement savings are largely investment-based.

As the state braces for the twin crises of drought and wildfires, Californians have a right to know how much exposure their investments, including college savings, pensions and retirement accounts, have to climate change. , said Attorney General Bonta. require companies to provide accurate and detailed information on their climate-related risks. I urge them to do so quickly. Transparency about whether and how companies are tackling climate change is essential for investors, whether retail or institutional, to make informed decisions about where to invest their money.

Climate change is no longer an abstract challenge to be taken up later, it is a concrete threat, and which will have a significant impact on the American economy and its financial system. Rising temperatures are expected to lower the annual gross domestic product of the United States to between 1.9% and 10.5%, and the economy is more likely to experience systemic shocks from climate-related events when financial markets lack precise and sufficient information to assess climate risk. Demand from institutional and retail investors for U.S. companies to respond to the impacts of climate change has increased dramatically, as evidenced by the recent election of three new members to Exxons’ board of directors who have expressed their intention to push forward. company to tackle climate change, as well as the overwhelming passage of a shareholders’ resolution demanding that Chevron reduce its carbon emissions.

Currently, the majority of US companies do not make any climate change-related disclosures, and the disclosures companies make are often catch-all, suggesting that companies do not thoroughly assess or disclose their exposure to climate risks. climate change. In today’s comment letter, the attorneys general urge the SEC to require companies, both public and private, to assess the climate change risks affecting their businesses and disclose this information to investors, arguing that the requirements current disclosure standards of the SEC are insufficient. The coalition specifically suggests that the SEC require companies to:

Make annual disclosures of their greenhouse gas emissions and any plan to reduce their emissions; Analyze and disclose the potential impacts of climate change and climate change regulation; and Disclose corporate governance and risk management with respect to climate change.

Attorney General Bonta is accompanied by the Attorneys General of Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Oregon, Vermont and Wisconsin.

A copy of the comment letter can be found here.

