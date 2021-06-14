Europe, US move closer to aircraft subsidy pact under China’s shadow





The United States and Europe strike deal to end 17-year-old dispute over aircraft subsidies and tariffs, while seeking elusive consensus on how to tackle competition from China, said people familiar with the matter said Monday.

A deal would remove the threat of a new trade war between the two sides that has already spread to industries ranging from agriculture to luxury goods and has tarnished transatlantic relations.

The talks converge on a pair of separate but broadly aligned treaties – one between the United States and the European Union, the original parties – and another between Washington and London following Britain’s exit from the ‘EU, people said.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai discussed the dispute during her first face-to-face meeting with her European counterpart Valdis Dombrovskis on Monday before the U.S.-EU summit on Tuesday. She is heading to Britain on Wednesday.

The European Commission, which oversees the EU’s trade policy, wants to find a solution by July 11, when the suspension of transatlantic tariffs agreed in March will end.

After years of posturing on both sides, diplomats are unwilling to predict a timeline, but one noted that the summits can develop unique momentum, and another did not rule out contours of a surprise deal. as a result of this week’s diplomacy.

Others were more cautious, noting several false starts.

Tariffs on $ 11.5 billion worth of goods were phased in from 2019 after the US and EU both won partial victories at the World Trade Organization over claims of unfair aid to aircraft manufacturers Boeing (BA.N) and Airbus (AIR.PA).

The dispute has dragged on since 2004, when the United States withdrew from a 1992 aircraft subsidy pact and took the EU to the WTO, claiming that Airbus had managed to match Boeing’s share of the market. planes thanks in part to subsidized government loans.

The EU has filed a lawsuit against what it called unfair support for R&D and subsidized tax incentives for Boeing.

In a potentially key breakthrough, the United States has eased opposition to the principle of future public loans for Airbus, but insists that they must be clearly market-based and notified in advance, people said. close to the talks.

But obstacles remain as to the extent to which these conditions could effectively allow the United States to approve or block European projects, they added. The EU is fiercely opposed to any US veto.

Even more critical is the benchmark to be used in deciding whether interest on future loans is compatible with the market.

Under the 1992 grant pact, one third of a project could be funded by direct public support such as loans and indirect R&D support allowed up to 4% of a firm’s income.

One option is to review this framework with market rules replacing subsidy quotas and a new ceiling on indirect support for R&D.

There is “haggling” over the numbers, according to a source. Negotiators also want a quick way to resolve future disputes. Neither party has agreed to comment on the talks.

CHINA REVIEW

When the world’s biggest trade feud first erupted in 2004, Airbus and Boeing dominated the industry and China was still four years away from launching a competing C919 jet.

But the rapid rise in China’s aerospace ambitions has fueled Western concerns over a new publicly funded rival.

In December 2020, outgoing U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told Reuters that the United States and Europe should cooperate to oppose future aerospace subsidies used by China.

The United States wants a joint review of aerospace financing in non-market economies like China, two people said.

Washington is reluctant to shoulder the burden alone of tackling a potential subsidy threat to the benefit not only of Boeing but also of Airbus, which now exceeds Boeing in production volume.

“There is no doubt that the boom in China’s aviation industry is … on everyone’s proverbial radar,” US Chamber of Commerce Senior Vice President Marjorie Chorlins said Monday. , noting what she called “heavy subsidies” from China.

“It is recognized on both sides of the Atlantic that it is in our interest to unite where we can to fight unfair Chinese practices,” she added.

Like the United States, the EU fought with Beijing over trade and security this year. But its 27 member states might find it difficult to agree on a common front on topics like aerospace.

In April, for example, Hungary blocked an EU statement criticizing China’s new Hong Kong security law, sparking a row over member states’ right to veto EU foreign policy. .

The Chinese Embassy in Washington made no immediate comment on the government’s support for its nascent civilian aerospace industry.

NO UK AGREEMENT

Brexit also complicated negotiations.

Britain and the United States nearly struck a larger aerospace deal in December that could have forced Brussels’ hand in its own talks with Washington.

But it collapsed amid UK concerns over jobs and distractions caused by the Jan.6 seat of Congress, multiple sources said. British and US officials declined to comment on the closed talks.

Britain’s ability to negotiate trade deals independently of the EU is at the heart of its new position as ‘Global Britain’. But its flexibility on Airbus is limited to some extent by its role as one of the four main countries of Airbus, prior to its accession to the EU.

Airbus, which has 14,000 employees in Britain, said work could be transferred overseas if the UK turned its back on aerospace.

Britain and the United States pledged last week to settle the air dispute.

A European diplomat said Britain and the EU were largely aligned in trying to reach a deal with the United States.

The UK and the EU are talking with the US separately, but in parallel, to make a serious effort to achieve this. We no longer need this to weigh on everyone.

