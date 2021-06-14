UK business calls for help as pandemic restrictions extend





Covid cases and vaccinations

Total Global Cases: 175.9m

Total dose: 2.4 billion

news

The UK government is delaying lockdown easing until July 19, with two-thirds of the population aiming to get two doses of Covid-19 vaccines by then.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) head has raised trade barriers to Covid-19 medical supplies and has urged member states to drop them (Reuters).

UK insurers have paid more than £750 million in business disruption claims after a landmark legal ruling in January.

Late-phase trials have shown that Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine is 90% effective and can handle the strain of the virus of concern

The UK’s decision to delay the easing of pandemic restrictions by next week by four weeks until July 19 reflects growing anxiety around the world as new strains of the coronavirus rise, even as vaccine programs bolster preparations, at least in wealthy countries do.

Recent increases in infections and deaths have meant that delays in the government’s “roadmap” for reopening, which began in late February, are not surprising. Half of UK adults are already fully vaccinated, but this delay, what Prime Minister Boris Johnson said “one more round” gives time by July 19th for two-thirds to receive a double jab.

A UK business group has requested more government assistance to cover the additional costs of delays. The bank has already made significant preparations for earnings on June 21, and from July 1 all businesses will pay 10% on workers’ retirement expenses and face a cut in business interest rates. The ban on commercial rent evictions is also over.

The hospitality sector, which has been particularly severely impacted by the closure, has warned of a “wave of business failure.” A one-month delay in reopening could cost £3 billion and put 300,000 jobs at risk.

world economy

Debate over US monetary stimulus easing could start tomorrow when the Fed kicks off its two-day policy meeting. Investors will keep a close eye on the Fed’s thoughts on the economic recovery and the recent surge in inflation. Over the weekend, G7 leaders supported US President Joe Biden’s approach of using government spending to start the global economy while rejecting the notion of post-epidemic austerity.

Turkey is preparing for a serious blow from a second loss of foreign tourism, which typically accounts for about 13% of its GDP. New travel restrictions in Russia, Germany and the UK (the three major markets) could mean a significant reduction in foreign currency inflows, which are very important to the national economy.

Industry body Make UK has doubled its UK manufacturing growth outlook for this year from 3.9% to 7.8% as the economic recovery progresses. However, the profit outlook was weaker, with companies struggling with rising material costs and rising post-Brexit shipping costs.

business

Post-pandemic optimism about travel inspired car rental company Hertz’s bidding war. Our Big Read charts the astonishing turnaround from filing for bankruptcy in May 2020 when it became one of the first high-profile corporate victims of the crisis.

Ireland’s Stbart Air became the latest airline to go into a pandemic when it went into liquidation after not finding a buyer. India’s largest domestic airline, IndiGo Airlines, is already planning a potential third wave of coronavirus by building a $1 billion warbox in November.

Mastercard, Ambev and Diageo were sponsored by Brazil’s Copa America football tournament that started on Sunday amid the worsening coronavirus crisis. Brazil intervened to host the event after former co-hosts Argentina and Colombia were canceled.

market

Greece’s 5-year bond yield fell below zero for the first time today. The European Central Bank’s decision to keep pace with its pandemic bond-buying program has led to a rally in risky Eurozone debt, in which investors are paying off loans to Athens for up to 50 years, despite Greece’s soaring debt levels. There is. .

South Korean shipbuilders and shipping companies plan to raise billions of dollars through stock market listings as the industry benefits from a global trade recovery. Hyundai Heavy Industries, one of the world’s second largest shipbuilders, is betting on a potential multi-year supercycle in the trade-related industry after a decade of recession.

Veteran investor Mohamed El-Erian writes to the FT about how important this week’s US Federal Reserve meeting is in convincing investors that the current inflationary rise is temporary. President Joe Biden’s economic reforms and wider global stability are at stake, he says.

your words

Elvira89 should block pointless after-hours emails like this:

The employees are 100% involved in this. If you reply to an email, you have the expectation that you are willing to do so. It is also creating the expectation that other colleagues should do the same. So it’s a vicious cycle. If you disconnect and answer the next morning, the world will not fall apart.

final thoughts

Freedom, style, sex, power. As electric cars advance the end of the combustion era, designer Stephen Bayley reflects on our fetishization of fast cars.

