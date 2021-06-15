UK-Australia Post-Brexit Trade Agreement Agrees on Broad Terms | politics





Details of the trade deal between the UK and Australia will be announced on Tuesday morning, the Guardian understands.

A spokesperson for the Department of International Trade confirmed that broad terms were in effect Monday night after Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had dinner on Downing Street.

Additional information will be released by No 10 on Tuesday at 9 a.m., officials confirmed. The Guardian is aware that there are plans for a later press conference.

If confirmed, the deal will be negotiated from scratch since the UK left the EU in January 2020. The government signed a free trade agreement with Japan in October 2020, which builds on an existing agreement between Tokyo and Tokyo. and the European Union.

Johnson and Morrison ate Welsh lamb, Scottish smoked salmon and Australian wine as they settled the deal, the BBC reported.

Farmers have previously raised concerns about the feasibility of a zero tariff and zero quota trade deal with Australia, which could affect the viability of their business due to cheaper imports.

Other fears are that any agreement could hit UK farmers who have been operating to higher standards by introducing cheaper meat to the UK market with lower welfare standards.

Minnette Batters, president of the National Farmers’ Union, told The Observer in May that the deal could have serious implications for UK agriculture and would do little to nothing for the economy.

Scottish secretary Alister Jack told the BBC Scotlands The Sunday Show that trade deals have built-in safeguards so they don’t see markets surge or dramatic price drops.

The news leaked late Monday night, hours after Commons spokeswoman Lindsay Hoyle blaming the government and Johnson for not directly announcing a four-week delay on Britain’s Covid-19 roadmap, but instead for dinner.

He said the decision to brief the press ahead of time was completely unacceptable. [and] It is rude to voters and adds: The prime minister should be here. Sorry if his dinner was affected. I heard you are in Brussels. Tonight’s closest Brussels, I think, was the bud of the dinner he served.

