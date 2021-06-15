Norton evades British court after telling Brit watchdogs it would be better for consumers The Register





The UK’s Competitive Markets Authority (CMA) has contracted with Norton to provide refunds to customers whose antivirus software subscriptions are automatically renewed.

Today’s settlement comes after regulators first launched legal action against Norton in March over a consumer protection case that regulators refused to provide CMA with necessary information during the investigation. It also heats up with a similar agreement with McAfee.

Andrea Coscelli, CEO of CMA, said:

“The changes that Norton has promised in accordance with our actions will make it easier for customers to get their money back if the contract is renewed when the customer does not want to.

“Just a few weeks after the promise we got from McAfee, CMA sends a clear message that if they believe businesses are using auto-renewal unfairly, they will not hesitate to take action.

“Nortons’ promise means that we will no longer have to go to court to enforce our information request. However, the company must be prepared to take this action in the future if it fails to provide the necessary information for our investigation.”

In May, Norton [PDF] Sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, ended April 2, were $662 million, up 9% year-over-year. The number of direct customers increased to 23 million with 23 million.

Changes Norton is making include the ability to request a refund for the remaining months of breach of contract for customers with auto-renewing subscriptions. This includes customers who refused refunds in 2020. Norton should also ask customers who haven’t used their product for 12 months or more about how to disable auto-renewal or terminate their contract and get a refund.

Also, the refund process has been simplified, and in terms of transactions, Norton should provide clearer upfront pricing information, including informing consumers when two years will be more expensive than one year.

The announcement comes after a lengthy investigation into the sharper practices the CMA is working on in the antivirus industry. Many consumer devices come preloaded with such software, which then attacks the customer with a nagging screen. In general, signing such a contract tends to be much easier than breaking out of it.

CMA started the investigation in 2018, but Norton and McAfee’s business is now closed.

But, according to the watchdog, they don’t reflect “acknowledging the company’s responsibility or fault”. Now that the legal action has been revoked, it is unlikely that the court will make a decision anytime soon.

Norton sent us a statement.

“NortonLifeLock is pleased to have reached an agreement with the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) that reflects our continued commitment to improving the customer experience. We put our customers first and ensure that our practices are fair and that the UK consumer We continue to work to maintain our conviction that we are compliant. We look forward to continuing to help protect and empower consumers to safely lead their digital lives.”

