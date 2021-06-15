A highly effective vaccine for hospitalization of the Delta strain





Analysis :

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is 96% effective for hospitalization after two doses. Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is 92% effective for hospitalization after two doses.

This is comparable to the effect of a vaccine on hospitalization for the alpha strain.

Further work is underway to establish a level of protection against death in the Delta variant. However, like the other variants, this is expected to be high.

The analysis included 14,019 cases of 166 delta strains admitted between 12 April and 4 June, examining emergency hospital admissions in the UK.

The UK Department of Public Health (PHE) previously published an analysis that a single dose was 17% less effective in preventing symptomatic disease in the delta variant compared to alpha, but only slightly different after two doses.

Health and Social Services Minister Matt Hancock said:

The UK’s immunization program continues and has already saved thousands of lives. How to get out of this epidemic.

This evidence of the effectiveness of the two doses on the strain shows just how important it is to get a second jab.

If you have your first dose but have not yet scheduled a second dose, do so. It will save lives and help push us on the road to recovery.

Dr. Mary Ramsay, PHE’s Director of Immunization, said:

These very important findings confirm that the vaccine provides significant protection against hospitalization for the delta strain.

Vaccines are our most important tool against COVID-19. Thousands of lives have already been saved because of them.

For maximum protection against all existing and emerging strains, it is absolutely essential to take both doses as soon as they are given.

Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi said:

It is very encouraging to see today’s research showing that the vaccine continues to help break the high effects of single doses followed by hospitalization and the delta strain, especially the double dose.

If you get a call to deliver your second dose appointment, don’t delay your second jab to ensure you get the most protection possible.

A separate PHE analysis showed that the COVID-19 vaccine program so far prevented 14,000 deaths and around 42,000 hospitalizations in the UK by 30 May.

