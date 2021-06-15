Bridgeman Helps USA Team Win Palmer Cup – Official Clemson Tigers Track and Field Site





Clemson, SC Clemson senior riding Jacob Bridgeman was involved in three wins, including his singles match on Sunday, and helped the United States to a 33-27 victory over the international team at the Palmer Cup. The three-day event featuring the world’s top amateur male and female college golfers took place June 11-13 at the Rich Harvest Farms Golf Club in Sugar Grove, Illinois.

Bridgeman, a second All-American team for the Tigers this year, finished with a 3-1 record and is the first Clemson golfer to be involved in three Palmer Cup wins since 2002, when DJ Trahan had a 3- 0-1 record for the United States at Doonbeg Golf Club in Clark County, Ireland. Other Tigers who have won at least three Palmer Cup matches include Jonathan Byrd (4-0 in 1999), John Engler (3-0-1 in 2001) and Lucas Glover (3-1 in 2001).

Bridgeman’s most impressive victory came on Sunday when he beat Alex Fitzpatrick, 2 and 1. Fitzpatrick was Wake Forest’s best player this year and placed the nation’s number four in the final Golfweek / Sagarin standings, and 18th by Golfstat.com. Bridgeman ranked # 14 by Golfweek.

The seventh hole was critical as Bridgeman won the hole with an eagle three over the par of five. Fitzpatrick came back in front before Bridgeman won the 11th and 12th holes with birdies to take a lead of one. The Inman, SC native closed the game with a par on the 17th hole. Bridgeman had three birdies, an eagle and a single bogey on the 17 holes played in the match.

Bridgeman teamed up with Northwestern’s Irene Kim to win two Mixed Foursomes games, one Friday and one Saturday. They beat Karen Fredgaard of the University of Houston and Bo Jin of Oklahoma State on Friday, 4 & 3. It was the second time Jin has lost to a Clemson golfer in recent days, as Jin finished second to Turk Pettit at the NCAA National Tournament in Scottsdale on May 31.

Bridgeman and Kim then beat Agathe Laisne of Texas and Adrien Dumont de Chassart of Illinois 2 & 1 on Saturday afternoon, 2 & 1. The American duo never lagged behind on the last 11 holes.

Bridgeman’s only loss in the three days came in the morning Foursomes on Saturday when he teamed up with Ryan Hall of the University of South Carolina. Eugenio Chacarra of Oklahoma State and Yuxin Lin of Florida beat Bridgeman and Hall, 3 & 2.

The competition features teams from the United States and the rest of the world, consisting of 12 men and 12 women, but has changed over the years. From 1997 to 2017 the event was only for men and from 1997 to 2002 was contested between the United States and Great Britain and Ireland. After the Americans won four of the first six events, the Great Britain and Ireland squad was expanded to include all of Europe from 2003 to 2017. The current format has been in use since 2018.

Jacob Bridgeman’s results for the United States team

2021 Palmer Cup matches

June 11-13, 2021

Rich Harvest Farms, Sugar Grove, Illinois

Day 1

Mixed quartets

Jacob Bridgeman (Clemson) and Irene Kim (Northwestern) (United States) d. Karen Fredgaard (Houston) and Bo Jin (Oklahoma State) (International), 4 & 3

Day 2

Morning Quartets

Eugenio Chacarra (State of Oklahoma) and Yuxin Lin (Florida) (International) d. Jacob Bridgeman (Clemson) and Ryan Hall (South Carolina) (USA), 3 & 2

Mixed Quartets afternoon

Jacob Bridgeman (Clemson) and Irene Kim (Northwestern (USA) d. Agathe Laisne (Texas) and Bo Jin (Oklahoma State, 2 & 11.

Day 3

Simple

Jacob Bridgeman (Clemson) (United States) d. Alex Fitzpatrick (Wake Forest) (International) 2 & 1.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos