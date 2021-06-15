Phil Mickelson cuts ‘all the noise’ in preparation for US Open at Torrey Pines





SAN DIEGO – Phil Mickelson realizes he has a rare combination going for him this week at the US Open. He has the confidence to have won the PGA Championship last month, plus the added motivation to prepare for an elusive title in his hometown.

Mickelson, who turns 51 on Wednesday, said he spent the last week working on his game at Torrey Pines, a place he has had a love-hate relationship with over the years due to an overhaul of the game. course that changed the way he played when he grew up in the area.

“It’s a unique opportunity because I’ve never won a US Open,” Mickelson said Monday after a practice session at Torrey Pines. “It’s in my backyard. I’m lucky enough to prepare myself properly and I wanted to do the right job.

“So I kind of cut all the noise. I cut my phone. I cut a lot of other things that I can focus on this week and really give it my best shot at trying to play my game. better. Now you still need a little luck, you still need things to come together and click, but I know I’m playing well, and just wanted to give myself every chance to be in the game. at my best. ”

The course was closed to the public last week for the US Open, and Mickelson took advantage, including training on the greens.

The six-time winner who has won what is now the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines three times admits he had to come to terms with the changes Rees Jones made in 2001. The man known as the “Open Doctor” refurbished the course in hopes of winning a US Open; the work paid off as Torrey Pines won the 2008 US Open won by Tiger Woods and also won this year’s championship.

Mickelson, however, never adapted. He has just four top-10 rankings in 18 starts since the changes, including just one real legitimate shot at victory – 10 years ago, when he finished second behind Bubba Watson.

At the 2008 US Open, Mickelson sadly played the first two rounds unmanned, actually scored 1 stroke better than Woods in the first round, but made a 9 in the third round when he needed three chips to get the ball on the 13th green. He ended up tied for 18th.

“I’ve played a lot here since the resumption, but I really haven’t spent a lot of time learning the nuances, and I did at the start of last week,” he said.

Mickelson finished second in a record six times at the US Open, most recent in 2013 at Merion, where he finished 2 strokes behind Justin Rose. His closest calls were to the 1999 US Open at Pinehurst, where he finished a stroke behind Payne Stewart, and the 2006 US Open at Winged Foot, where a 72nd hole double bogey knocked him out by 1 against Geoff Ogilvy.

A US Open title is the only major preventing Mickelson from a career Grand Slam.

“When you know you’re playing at a certain level and you’re patient and it finally clicks, like at the PGA, I felt like I’ve been playing at that level for a few months but I wasn’t taking it out.” Mickelson said. “Then when it all comes together at a perfect time like this, it was exciting to set it up.

“I hope some of the things I learned before going will come together and give me more opportunities this summer, because I feel like I’m playing good golf.

