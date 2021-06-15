Dangerous heat wave grips southwestern United States as temperatures reach 120 ° F in parts | Climate crisis in the American West





Dangerously warm temperatures in the southwestern United States will continue to climb this week, reaching over 120F (49C) in some areas, exacerbating the region’s already dire drought conditions and increasing the risk of new fires.

Extreme heat will be felt across much of Utah, as well as southern and central California, Nevada and Arizona.

More than 48 million people across the west are now on heat watch or warning from the National Weather Service, which predicts statewide records will be broken in Nevada and Arizona, along with hundreds of new daily records for record temperatures in cities for the coming days.

This type of heat is unusual for the month of June, said Julie Malingowski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service (NWS), adding that most of the heat waves that have historically affected the western United States occurred in July. and August. Triple-digit heat is expected to extend Tuesday through Saturday in some areas, with little overnight respite, and the NWS Climate Prediction Center predicts that temperatures will continue to be warmer than normal throughout the month. summer.

The heat wave has increased the risk of wildfires in the west, which is already in the grip of catastrophic drought. Significant fire potential has been declared in six states by the National Interagency Fire Center, and the heat has the potential to cause strong wind gusts exceeding 40 mph through the parched landscapes along the Pacific coast.

The fire weather in parts of the west will be more active for the next two days. Extremely dry and windy conditions are expected in parts of the Grand Bassin. High fire conditions will occur with winds at sunset over southern California. Dry thunderstorms are possible in the southwest. pic.twitter.com/2yDhsyqaWm

– NWS Storm Forecast Center (@NWSSPC) June 14, 2021

We are in the midst of a drought and the vegetation is already under stress, said Malingowski, adding that fires start more easily and spread faster in hot, dry weather. Hundreds of thousands of acres have burned across the west and California already had a record-breaking fire season last year with over 4.2 million acres burned in terms of the number of acres burned to. now.

The California power grid operator also issued warnings that hot weather could stress the system and encouraged residents to save when possible. While no blackouts or other power outages are expected at this time, the Independent California System Operator (ISO) said in a statement that ISO could take a number of steps to reduce demand and access extra energy.

Those without access to air conditioning will endure the worst of the heatwave, especially homeless residents and other vulnerable populations, and there will be little respite from the scorching heat at night.

That’s the real danger with these heat waves, Malingowski said. It is very, very hot during the day, sure, but the nighttime temperatures don’t cool enough to provide that relief. She encouraged residents of the area to stay indoors if they can, to hydrate themselves and to make sure that people and animals do not have to wait in cars, where deaths can quickly occur. This is what causes the long term thermal impacts.







