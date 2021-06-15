Gold has changed little as markets await US Fed meeting





A one kilogram Swiss gold bar and US dollar gold coins are pictured in Paris on February 20, 2020.

JOEL SAGET | AFP via Getty Images

Gold prices stabilized on Tuesday, after falling to an almost month-long low in the previous session, as investors waited for the US Federal Reserve meeting for clarity on the rise in l inflation and monetary policy in the future.

Fundamentals

Spot gold was flat at $ 1,866.15 an ounce at 12:52 a.m. GMT after falling to its lowest level since May 17 at $ 1,843.99 on Monday.

US gold futures edged up 0.1% to $ 1,868.40 an ounce.

The dollar hovered below a one-month high against major peers, making gold less attractive to holders of other currencies.

Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields slipped below 1.50% to close to a three-month low. Lower bond yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-bearing gold.

Investors are now awaiting the outcome of the two-day Fed policy meeting on Wednesday. Almost 60% of economists in a Reuters poll said a much-anticipated cut announcement would come in the next quarter, despite an uneven labor market recovery.

Recent data showing a surge in consumer prices in the United States has benefited gold as it is seen as a hedge against inflation. But, growing concerns about inflation could also force policymakers to cut back on currency depreciating stimulus more quickly.

For the second time in less than a decade, the Fed is poised to launch a thorny debate over how and when to end a massive asset purchase program that has helped cushion a crisis-stricken economy.

Silver rose 0.1% to $ 27.85 an ounce, palladium held steady at $ 2,751.68, while platinum gained 0.2% to $ 1,166.93.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos