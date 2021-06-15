US sends 1.35 million doses of J&J vaccine to Mexico overnight





GENEVA The United States plans to send 1.35 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to Mexico on Tuesday morning, according to a White House official, the latest example of the Biden administration’s global response to the pandemic in the battle against Covid-19.

This follows a promise from Vice President Kamala Harris to deliver excess doses to our neighbor to the south when she was in the country last week.

The new shipment, which will arrive at Toluca International Airport early Tuesday, comes after the United States directed 2.72 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Mexico in late March and early April, the official said. Mexico has recorded nearly 2.5 million cases of the coronavirus and more than 230,000 deaths, according to an NBC News tally.

President Joe Biden has pledged to distribute 80 million doses worldwide by the end of June. In addition to the $ 2 billion donated to COVAX, the global immunization effort, the White House announced this week that the United States will purchase an additional 500 million Pfizer vaccines to send to the African Union and 92 countries to low and middle income.

At the G-7 summit in the UK this weekend, leaders pledged an additional 500 million doses for the world, which equates to a pledge of one billion doses.

And at the NATO summit on Monday, Biden acknowledged that more than 600,000 Americans have lost their lives to the coronavirus. He pleaded with anyone with access to a vaccine to do so as soon as possible, noting that the United States has plenty of supply.

Rising vaccination rates around the world was the theme of his first trip abroad as president, as beating the pandemic figures in most conversations with world leaders.

The first batch of excess fire from the United States went to South Korea, with cases containing around one million doses of Johnson & Johnson arriving in the country earlier this month.

Monique Alba

